Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney speaks at the official launch of the Canadian Energy Center on December 11, 2019.

Gavin Young / Postmedia, file

Since launching in December, the Canadian Energy Center has received its share of shocks.

Most importantly, there was the problem of choosing a logo that was in use.

Now that it’s getting to its feet, Twitter users are taking note of the CEC’s voice on the popular social media platform.

When University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach asked why the CEC was reviewing factually inaccurate information, the center’s social media manager offered an interesting point of interest.

Uh. This was done incorrectly. I became a giver this morning and moved a little. I’m sorry for that. Probably the best line is Teck will be less than most US refineries.

– Canadian Energy Center (@CDNEnergyCentre) February 12, 2020

For those who are not interested in Canadian jargon, “giver”, more commonly referred to as “givin”, is a term that means “to go really fast”, as in “giving it gas.”

The quieter voice of the CEC on Twitter and its habit of writing in first person has not gone unnoticed by the group’s critics…

Wait … so the CEC has gone from strictly posting PR style links to actively talking in the first person and getting media conversations with people?

This is embarrassing.

– Traxy (@ trax123) February 5, 2020

The “Canadian” Energy Center speaks in the first place. What. A farce.

– Colette Mandin (@ColetteMandin) February 5, 2020

The CEC was created to receive disinformation about Canada’s energy sector. In his departure, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the body is expected to use “respect, civility and professionalism” in its task.

However, social media, and especially Twitter, is known to be an arena where gloves go out fast. Many corporate Twitter accounts have found success in using humor, and in promoting their competition.

CEC holders on Twitter now have to walk the line between presenting facts with civilization and using the lightest touch ever needed in the medium that is Twitter.

Remember in Mad Max they were still fighting for gasoline…

– Canadian Energy Center (@CDNEnergyCentre) February 11, 2020