advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The entire envoy of 11 Canadian officials, including the two crash investigators of the Transportation Security Board, will not be fully assembled in Iran until Tuesday, according to Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Champagne updated Twitter on Sunday about his government’s ongoing efforts to manage the crisis.

advertisement

On Friday evening, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted during a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that one of the regime’s “inadvertent” anti-aircraft batteries crashed Ukraine’s 737-800 airlines, killing everyone on board including 57 Canadians.

Update to # PS752.

Summary: More visas are being issued by Iran today. We expect the Permanent Rapid Deployment Team (SRDT) to be fully committed to doing their important work by January 14th.

– François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) (@FP_Champagne) January 12, 2020

On Saturday, Trudeau held his third press conference in four days to address the atrocity and described Rouhani’s guilty plea as “an important step”.

“But I noticed that many more steps need to be taken,” Trudeau said.

“A thorough and thorough investigation must be made. We need complete clarity on how a terrible tragedy could have happened. Families are demanding justice and responsibility and they deserve closure. “

Asked how he felt about the incident, Trudeau responded that he was “angry and angry that families across this country are grieving the loss of their loved ones, that the Iranian-Canadian community is suffering so much”.

Part of the investigation is likely to include why International Airlines Flight 752 to Kyiv was allowed to fly at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday (Tehran time), just four hours after Iran completed a missile bombing at military bases. in Iraq.

That missile bombardment was claimed in retaliation for the United States assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds Force commander who died at a Baghdad airport January 2 in a drone strike.

After Flight 752 crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran denied involvement and suggested the plane crashed due to engine failure.

However, video evidence and satellite intelligence obtained by Canada and its allies show the plane was hit by shrapnel from a surface-to-air missile fired inside Iran.

Given the sequence of events, Trudeau would not say whether Soleiman was a legitimate military target given his Quds Force command – a Public Safety Canada “registered” terrorism “since 2012.

“These are the types of questions we will have to reflect on in the coming days and weeks,” the prime minister said.

“Our focus now is to provide support to distressed families that need answers, that need closure, that need justice.”

Canada cut off official diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, closing our embassy in Tehran and expelling Iranian officials from Ottawa.

advertisement