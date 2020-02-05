advertisement

British Information Commissioner Tuesday has asked Canadian data protection officials to modernize data protection laws to bring them into the 21st century.

“Canadian law has fallen behind,” said Elizabeth Denham. A major problem is how political parties deal with information about voters.

“People have no right to find out what the parties are doing with their data.”

She said information and data protection officers needed more power and repeated the words of the two current BCs. Commissioner Michael McEvoy and data protection officer Daniel Therrien.

According to Denham, the federal law on the protection of personal data and electronic documents (PIPEDA) is of central importance.

“PIPEDA needs to be reformed.”

Regarding companies affected by data attacks, Denham had a simple piece of advice: “Say everything. Say it quickly. Tell the truth.”

“Organizations get into trouble when they pull their feet and don’t describe what actually happened,” said Denham.

In her new role, Denham said she was dealing with “the worst problems I’ve ever imagined.” The finding that data protection and privacy are now at the interface of democracy, trade and media freedom.

She said people lost their naivety about how data is collected and used.

Part of this is due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The company is said to have gathered information from 50 million Facebook users to assist President Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. election.

Similar issues were related to the UK Brexit vote.

“Cambridge Analytica and Facebook were a turning point,” said Denham, speaking to Hayley Woodin, a business reporter in Vancouver. “People have woken up.”

Denham said the situation allowed her to go to the UK Parliament and request new powers to inspect and confiscate data stored in the cloud.

Denham said her office “could not protect digital privacy without new powers as a 21st century regulator.”

Denham added that private organizations must also be on board to ensure data protection. She said data protection had to be integrated into systems from the start and companies had to take responsibility for their digital platforms.

And, she said, much of it depends on organizational ethics.

“It’s about fairness for individuals and transparency. Data can help society or it can hinder society.”

Denham, also chair of the Global Privacy Assembly, said the polar opposition between North America and the UK was the surveillance stance. She said the British are more likely to accept government surveillance, mainly as a deterrent to crime, while loathing private observers.

“People in North America are more suspicious of government surveillance. Culture plays a big role,” said Denham. “Security cameras are ubiquitous in the UK.”

From a different point of view, she said, Europeans are more vigilant, especially in Germany, which “has very strict data protection laws due to its experience with authoritarian governments”.

Denham called the United Kingdom a bridge between European and North American attitudes. It remains to be seen how the situation could change if Great Britain left the European Union.

Face recognition technology is part of the surveillance paradigm, according to a Denham, it has problems related to the rise of artificial intelligence. While she said that many people feel safer when facial recognition is able to catch offenders, they are not interested in whether data collection is affective or legitimate.

“I think it’s cool,” she said.

Denham refused to pay ransom for data enforced in the event of a breach or in cases where ransomware blocked computer systems.

“I would say paying ransom is a really bad idea,” said Denham.

If organizations don’t pay, she said, “The market will dry up and the bad guys will go away.”

The data of 15 million Canadians were hit in December with a cyber attack on LifeLabs with the names, addresses, emails, registrations, passwords, health cards and laboratory tests of the affected patients.

However, attacks are not limited to large organizations or governments.

More recently, BC’s Lookout Housing + Health Society has been hit by a cyber attack. Sentries will not discuss details of the attack unless the data has been encrypted.

“It is worth noting that all guest and customer information is protected by encrypted software and that guest privacy is not affected by the ransomware breach,” said Society Development Director Wes Everaars in a letter to Glacier Media editors on January 30th.

“Given the situation, we will provide updates as soon as they become available to the press.”

According to Kartik Kannan, head of data protection and security at PWC Vancouver, data is becoming increasingly important in the emerging digital economy.

“There is a lot of data being collected and shared that is of great value to the economy but has some risks,” he said.

