US President Donald Trump has joked, according to the New York Post, that his cameo has been cut out of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s version of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

In the unabridged version of the hit film from 1992, the leading actor Kevin, played by a young Macaulay Culkin, asks the real estate mogul Mr. Trump for directions to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which Mr. Trump bought in 1988.

Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was cut for a Canadian television screening in which US President Justin Trudeau was blamed for the editing.

“Down the hall and left,” replies Mr. Trump.

But when CBC aired the film this week, Mr Trump’s lead actor was nowhere to be found.

“I think Justin T doesn’t like it if I get him to pay for NATO or trade!” Trump tweeted, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The film will never be the same! (just kidding), ”added Mr. Trump.

Eagle-eyed viewers classified the state broadcaster as suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” after realizing that the US President’s scene was missing from the classic 1992 Christmas film when it aired this month.

Donald Trump (L) talks to Justin Trudeau during the plenary session of the NATO summit in December, but the two leaders have a rocky relationship.

At least one person also pointed at Mr. Trudeau.

“I bet” two faces “Trudeau made the call directly to @CBC and asked that they cut out the scene … or just darken #DefundCBC,” wrote User @ Texas4trump2020.

Mr. Trump called Mr. Trudeau “two faces” after the Prime Minister was filmed on a video earlier this month at the NATO summit in London, making fun of him with other world leaders.

Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau "two-faced".

The excavation could also be an indication of Mr. Trudeau’s multiple Blackface scandals.

Mr. Trump seemed pretty upset about the editing and tweeted three times.

In response to the outrage, the CBC announced that the film was not edited for political purposes, but to allow commercial breaks.

“As is so often the case with television-adapted features, Home Alone 2 has been edited to meet commercial time within the format,” said Chuck Thompson, public affairs director at CBC, in a statement.

The changes “were made in 2014 when we first purchased the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president,” the statement said.

