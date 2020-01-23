advertisement

Yesterday, the Border Services Agency of Canada released information stating that they have searched equipment for over 27,000 passengers between 2017 and 2019. This is the highest number yet to be discovered. Some MPs have advocated for more privacy protections against these casual searches through people’s personal information through things like phones and the iPad.

The Border Services Agency has not announced the number of cell phones they have seized. They also would not say which passes made the most research.

According to Blacklocks, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien said, “These devices contain a lot of sensitive information. So we have to be very concerned.”

The commissioner found that the CBSA violated the Privacy Act twice in an investigation conducted in 2019.

According to the agency, approximately 60 percent of searches do not require additional investigations. Staff noted, “Approximately forty percent of equipment examinations resulted in a customs-related breach.”

A 2017 report from the Commons Committee called Protection of Canadian Privacy at the U.S. Border. noted that Canadians traveling between countries should have more protection from these types of searches. MPs wrote, “Electronic devices contain very sensitive personal information. Therefore, the law must recognize this new reality and correct the balance between protecting borders, national security and protecting Canadians’ privacy.”

Bob Zimmer, a Conservative MP in B.C. told reporters, “Many Canadians are concerned about protecting their personal information when traveling beyond our borders. That is why we are recommending that the government modernize the Customs Act to ensure that personal information on electronic devices is protected and should be examined only on reasonable grounds. “

Wayne Long, a Liberal MP for Saint John-Ruitsay, N..B., Mentioned in committee hearings that he was arrested at the border for about 30 minutes while his phone was being searched by agents.

Long noted, “They don’t have to give you access to the States, but from a Canadians’ point of view, how interested should Canadians be?”

“We intersect now with our iPads and laptops and phones, and on my phone are my bank information and emails,” Long said. “It’s not just texts and photos anymore. Basically it’s your life story and all your records. On a scale of one to ten, how concerned are we Canadians to be?”

Commissioner Therrien responded that he is “very concerned” and said, “As a matter of principle, it is fair to say that these devices contain a lot of personal information, very sensitive information and when the law, including Canadian law, continues to handle the content of electronic devices like commodities, just not realistic. “

