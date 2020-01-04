advertisement

Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse is rising to help those affected by the wild fires currently running across Australia.

The nurse said on Twitter that she will donate $ 5 for each point of her National Women’s Basketball League team in the next five games. The nurse plays for the Canberra Capitals in the eight-team Australian-based league.

“Australia has been my home away from home for the past 2 years thanks to the WNBL,” the Nurse said, adding that the money would be split between the Australian Rescue Army and the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales.

“The devastation from these constant fires here in Australia is so heartbreaking,” said the nurse, who plays for the New York Liberty during the WNBA season, in an early Tweet. “In Canberra we are under a constant cloud of smoke and I cannot imagine what it is like for all those who evacuate sending prayers to all those affected … stay safe.”

His wife Kelsey Griffin and her wife Erin pledged to match the nursing donation through Erin’s Twitter account.

The Capitals lost 94-90 to the Bendigo Spirit on Friday in the opening game of the Nursing Pledge. The nurse had 17 points in the game.

The fires have affected so many different people and wild lives. I decided to make a 50/50 split of the money raised in the Australian Rescue Army for victims and the NSW Rural Fire Service for brave men and women fighting these fires.

– Kia Nurse (@ KayNurse11) January 3, 2020

Fires that have devastated parts of Australia have left at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed.

Other athletes contributing to the relief effort include tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has pledged $ 200 for every share he serves this month.

Kirgios had 20 acres in Australia’s opening ATP Cup victory over Germany in Brisbane on Thursday.

PHOTO: Weather raises Australian fire risk

Canada Press

