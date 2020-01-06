advertisement

Canada’s economy is in a slightly difficult situation. As we saw recently, Canada’s national economy took a step back by a tenth of a percent this past October as gross domestic product contracted for the first time in eight months.

According to Statistics Canada, some sectors declined marginally, with production for the fourth time in five months dropping by 1.4 percent, and production of transport equipment slipping by 2.5 percent.

These are not the only issues facing the Canadian economy at present. While the economy has worked hard for the top 10 percent of the rich, the typical Canadian family is falling behind. With rising food prices also expected in the coming years, it will not seem like smooth sailing for the foreseeable future.

Wage stagnation is also a problem. To demonstrate this, let’s turn to statistics from 2017, a year in which Canada’s economy exceeded expectations.

The economy boomed at about 3 percent in GDP growth that year, according to Statistics Canada. However, that money went straight to the top and passed on working families.

The 2017 figures showed average earnings rose just 2.8 percent in two years, with the top 10 percent taking in a quarter of growth, and the bottom 40 percent only taking in a fifth of all growth.

According to the same figures, most of Canada’s population’s income either stagnated or declined, while those in the top 1 percent saw their incomes thrive.

As PressProgress pointed out, “Adjusted for inflation, the average after-tax income of all households and individuals increased modestly from $ 71,200 in 2015 to $ 73,200 in 2017. This is a 2.8% increase.

But high-end families saw their after-tax income grow almost double that. Higher deciles revenue rose 4.786%, from $ 192,200 in 2016 to $ 201,400. “

It looks like this slack will continue. According to figures from Statistics Canada for 2018, Canada’s GDP grew by 1.8 percent, and we have already seen the economy slide in 2019, declining to 0.1 percent.

The news does not look so bleak to our southern neighbors, however. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. grew “at their fastest pace in nine years” in 2018.

The department’s figures show wages rose at an annual rate of 3.1 percent for October 2018, another increase from 2.8 percent a month earlier.

The US economy has also been booming for months, as the overall unemployment rate hit a nearly half-century low of 3.7 percent.

The booming US economy means better for minority populations, as the unemployment rate for Hispanics reached a historic low of 3.9 percent, while the African-American unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent, the lowest it has been ever.

Canada’s unemployment rate remains static at around 5.8 percent.

