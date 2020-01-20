advertisement

Swedish may not be the French language of the aviation world, but ask any airline executive about the term “flygskam” and they will likely know exactly what it means.

Flygskam – Swedish for “flight shame” – is a growing environmental movement that underscores the carbon footprint of the flight sector, putting pressure on Canadian carriers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as they manage the cost of passenger blame.

“It looks like a wire has dropped,” says airline expert Seth Kaplan.

“For a while, it was this much increased recognition of the urgency (of climate change), and then over the past year or all this has really been in the spotlight – aided by Greta Thunberg.”

The Swedish teenage activist, who traveled competing at a climate summit in New York to avoid flying and his accompanying emissions, has focused attention on aviation’s role in global warming, with consequences for travel companies.

The CEO of SAS, one of Scandinavia’s largest carriers, has attributed falling passenger numbers to Sweden in avoiding flight. Meanwhile, the country’s leading train operator, SJ, said it sold 1.5m more tickets in 2018 than last year, thanks to what was called the “Greta effect”.

Other European countries are experiencing the same phenomenon. Germany saw a similar decline in domestic flights in 2018, along with a corresponding increase in rail travel.

To counter this trend, airlines are turning to carbon blackouts, where they invest in projects such as wind farms and tree planting to offset the carbon dioxide produced by the aircraft.

Such measures could cost the airline billions, Citigroup Inc. said. in a research note last October. The banking conglomerate predicts economy-class carbon offsets will cost US $ 3.8 billion annually within five years.

Carriers may absorb costs or pass them on to consumers through a higher ticket price, but airlines will fight in the long run if rising costs prevent travelers from flying, Citi said.

If the airlines complete the bill themselves, “the cost of carbon offsetting all leisure consumption could be up to 27 percent of airlines’ profits by 2025,” analyst Mark Manduca wrote.

Corporate travel compensation – which Citi designated as business class seats – will cost another $ 2.4 billion, reducing the airline’s profits by a further 17 percent, the report said.

Commercial aviation accounts for about two percent of global carbon emissions – a much smaller share than cars (estimates range between about 15 percent and 20 percent) or coal-generated power (30 percent). “But it emits carbon in a very visible way,” Kaplan said.

“You look up at the sky and you see the planes flying.”

In Europe, where the European Commission has sought a Europe with a neutral climate by 2050, airlines have taken great steps in response.

EasyJet announced in November that it would begin offsetting emissions immediately, a move they claim makes them the first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights.

British Airways followed suit and began offsetting all flights within the UK since January 1

New York-based JetBlue unveiled plans to go with carbon neutral on all domestic flights starting in July, the first major US carrier to do so.

Canadian airlines have also made efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, albeit less ambitiously than their European counterparts.

“Using fuel-efficient aircraft is our best defense against rising fuel costs and improves our carbon footprint,” WestJet Airlines Ltd. spokesman said. Lauren Stewart in an email. “We are proud to have one of the newest and most fuel efficient fleets in North America.”

Air Canada has committed to carbon neutral growth starting this year, meaning Canada’s largest airline plans to capture net emissions, despite the expansion.

Other efforts by the airline include more fuel-efficient aircraft and investments in biofuels, spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.

However, the proliferation of budget carriers and a robust tourism sector is resulting in more emissions even as aircraft become more fuel efficient.

A recent study by the International Council on Clean Transport found that airplane emissions are rising up to 50 per cent faster than forecast by the United Nations, whose aviation body predicts jet fuel consumption will be higher. than double the 2045.

Europe’s awareness and aggressive efforts on climate change may justify a little “tagskryt” – “train boasting” in Swedish – but travelers to a densely populated continent have an integrated advantage.

“There is no high-speed rail network here like in Europe. Cities are not as established as they are in Europe or Japan. And if I have to go to meetings in Montreal or the West Coast of the United States, flying is my option alone because of concerns about time and cost, “said Brandon Graver, a Washington DC airline researcher after studying the clean transportation council.

The lack of investment in high-speed rail by governments in North America is also to blame, experts say, with flights between Montreal and Toronto more attractive in the absence of bullet trains.

Even if Canadian airlines were to proclaim carbon neutrality, its effectiveness remains in the air.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately, ‘Look, it’s good to go and plant trees, but it’s not really a one-off compensation – that there isn’t enough tree planting in the world that you can do to make up for it really the impact of emissions, “airline expert Kaplan said.

Nor do carbon blackouts address the issue of fossil fuel dependence, according to a recent paper by the David Suzuki Foundation and the Pembina Institute.

“It’s not the silver bullet … to reduce their emissions, but it’s an opportunity for many people – while others would call it the modern day indulgences, where you are paying for your sins,” Graver said.

“We have hope that industry and governments together can come together and achieve a climate goal, an actual move that is beyond just lip service.”

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

