B.C. the government will ask Canada’s supreme court on Thursday to grant it authority over what may flow through the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The point is a make-it-or-break issue for the multibillion-dollar project: If B.C. allowed to prevent heavy oil from leaking through the pipeline, this will suppress the whole reason for the expansion to be. It’s also a significant case for the federal government, which bought the pipeline in 2018 when the B.C. litigation challenge convinced Kinder Morgan Canada, the political opposition created too much risk that the project would never end.

The federal government will argue that allowing B.C. fix what could flow through the pipeline would give the province a veto on inter-provincial projects you do not like, contrary to the constitutional authority vested in Ottawa over any transport project crossing provincial boundaries.

The B.C.’s NDP government, which was elected in 2017 in part with a pledge to oppose expansion, accepts the Constitution but says B.C. has the authority to protect its environment. There the province argues that it should be able to restrict large oil flows into the pipeline because it is B.C. that will withstand the environmental pressure of any spill if the pipeline breaks.

Before our era specifically wants to be able to ask companies to obtain permits before shipping heavy oil through pipelines in B.C. A permit may be withheld if a company cannot demonstrate efforts to prevent spillage and policies to clear and compensate if this occurs.

In a fact submitted to the Supreme Court of Canada, B.C. the attorney general says “the heart of the constitutional questions before this court” is whether B.C.’s authority to protect its environment could include interference with a federal project.

Last May, the B.C. The Court of Appeals said it could not.

BC is bringing that ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada and the hearing is set for Thursday morning in Ottawa.

The expansion involves the construction of a new pipeline approximately parallel to the existing one that runs between Edmonton and a marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C. The existing pipeline would continue to carry mainly refined products such as gasoline and light crude oil. The expansion, with nearly twice the capacity, would send diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil produced in Alberta oils, to be loaded on tankers for export.

If B.C. can prevent heavy oil from flowing through the new pipeline, there is no reason to build it.

READ READING: B.C. The First Nation claims that the information held was not held in the pipeline consultation

Enlargement has been in the works for nearly a decade and has become a political lightning rod for Canadians advocating the removal of fossil fuel production in Canada to curb climate change and those struggling to sustain an industry that is a critical part of the economy. .

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

