OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Canada scored four power play goals in a dominant first period on Tuesday to defeat the Czech Republic 7-2 and finish first in Group B at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Joe Veleno, on his return from suspension, Nolan Foote, Barrett Hayton and Connor McMichael scored on the man advantage in a span of nine minutes 49 seconds, making the tournament hosts pay for a complete lack of discipline in the closely called the under 20 international event.

After the Czechs came back with two quick goals in the second from Vojtech Strondala and Libor Zabransky inside an offensive Ostravar Arena, Liam Foudy and Dylan Cozens, in another power play, put the game out of reach.

Jared McIsaac rounded out the scoring in the third.

Joel Hofer got his second start in a row for the Canadians, who will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hayton and Cozens each added three assists for the gold medal 17 times on New Year’s Eve. Veleno added two of his assistants.

Czech goalkeeper Lucas Parik found himself in a shooting gallery early, stopping just 5 of the 9 shots he faced before leaving with a lower body injury after McMichael scored Canada’s fourth. Nick Malik, net of Network No. 3 with starter Lukas Dostal injured, was put in relief.

Canada finished the preliminary round with a 3-1 record – the only flaw that came with a shameful 6-0 loss to Russia in its second game.

Other quarterfinal matches will see Sweden meet the Czechs, the United States taking over Finland and Switzerland with Russia.

Russia beat Germany 6-1 in Group B early, while the Swedes defeated Slovakia, and the Swiss upset the Finns to grab second in Group A. As last-place teams in their respective pools, Germany and Kazakhstan will play one of the best -Three series releases for a seat at next year’s event in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Veleno, who had returned to the lineup after maintaining his ban on a game for a head-on incident, started things off at 4:41 a.m. when he caught Parik out of position after Hayton’s initial shot was blocked on Canada’s first advantage.

With energetic home fans whistling in hopes of causing a distraction, Foote then blew an uphill high for his third degree in another power play at 9:57 before Czech striker Otakar Sik was assessed a five-minute posture. big one and a game of behavior Canadian quarterback Bowen Byran on the groin.

Another penalty kicked by two men, and Hayton scored his third just 20 seconds later at 1:29 pm – a goal that just crossed the line, despite Parik’s best efforts and needing a video playback more than seven minutes.

McMichael then went into action just 61 seconds later when he reached his second home side of the net to tie a tournament record with four power play goals in a period like huge pockets of Canadian support at among the sold-out crowds of 8,693 known.

Canada was once again without star winger Alexis Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, but assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday morning that Canada’s ruling Hockey League player of the year went through some warmth that lying with teammates and looking “really good.”

Trained by former NHLer Vaclav Varada and injured minus star forward Jan Jenik and Jan Sir, the Czechs made it 4-1 when Strondala, who was just added to Tuesday’s roster, was dropped in a Hofer attack at 11:10 .

Zabransky then scored his 14th world secretary of the world, 14 seconds later, when Canada could not get the ball into the offensive blue line, but Foudy used a bizarre jump from a dump to score his second only. 10 seconds after that.

Hundreds of men then went into action, diverting one shot to another man 56 seconds later.

McIsaac scored Canada’s seventh sub in the third.

After delivering a combined 10 goals in two games to open the juniors in the world – including a stunning six against Russia in the biggest loss to the country in tournament history – Canada made a much better effort in the victory Monday’s 4-1 win over Germany.

Hofer got the call in that one before Nico Daws, who allowed eight goals in 50 strokes in just over four periods of action, with Canada shaking after that loss to Russia.

The 19-year-old from Winnipeg set things up for a fragile set with an 18-save performance – including three major stops in the second period with his team 1-0 – and was given a second straight start 24 hours later .

Hofer came after playing both ends of a back-to-back six times this season for the WHL Portland Winterhawks, with a 5-1-0 record in the first game and a perfect 6-0-0 record in the second.

PRESS CANADA

