The founder of the right-wing online defense network in Canada Proud has joined MP Erin O’Toole’s campaign team for the upcoming Conservative Party leadership contest.

Jeff Ballingall made a name for himself in Canadian political circles when he founded Ontario Proud and later Canada Proud, social media groups – with a presence on Facebook and Twitter as well as a web site – posting content denigrating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) And advocacy for conservative politics and politicians. Those groups are followed by thousands of Canadians.

The Proud Organization has also raised money through donations.

Mr. Ballingall was also one of the organizers of Victory Conservative, an online campaign that pressured Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) To resign his post as party leader, which he did last month. passed. Conservative cameraman Kory Teneycke and former MP John Reynolds were also a part of Victory Conservative. Mr Teneycke’s firm, Rubicon Strategy, has been hired to work on the leadership offer of former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay, but he is not directly involved in the job and intends to stay neutral in the race.

Ballingall Canada’s Proud Facebook page, which is attended by more than 190,000 people, posted a bright quote for Mr O’Toole this morning, taken from an unnamed Conservative in an article by Brian Lilley, a Toronto Sun columnist, January 15 He also posted a video by Mr O’Toole last night in which he thanked Canadian energy sector workers for helping produce fossil fuels used to heat homes during the winter.

The Twitter Proud account, which has more than 10,000 followers, posted the same content. Other members of the group, including the Ontario Proud Facebook page, which has 448,000 followers, and the Ontario Proud Twitter account, which has more than 15,000 followers, also did.

Ontario Proud also claims to have the email addresses of more than 190,000 supporters. Conservative Canadians’ email addresses will be a valuable commodity in the upcoming leadership contest as a way for candidates to get their message directly to the people who can help to vote them into the top post. party when the contest ends on June 27th.

Mr Ballingall will serve as Mr O’Toole’s digital director, his campaign confirmed. Fred DeLorey, a former director of political operations for the Conservative Party, will be his campaign manager, revising his role from Mr O’Toole’s 2017 leadership campaign. Walied Soliman will head the campaign. Melanie Paradis, Dan Mader and Jim Burnett will work as deputy campaign managers, and Jim Ross will lead the organization’s outreach efforts, the campaign confirmed. Tasha Michaud and Laura Kurkimaki will be senior campaign advisers.

Mr. Soliman worked as chair of former Ontario PC chief Patrick Brown’s successful campaign to lead that party in 2015. Ms. Paradis handled communications for Mr. O’Toole’s 2017 campaign, and for the election campaign successful Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford in 2018. Mr Mader also has deep roots in the Ontario PC party and served as chief of staff to former Harper-era minister Julian Fantino. Mr. Burnett has worked on Kevin O’Leary’s 2017 leadership campaign as a chair in Ontario, and has served on federal, municipal and provincial political campaigns. Mr Ross served on Parliament Hill as a staffer for Parliamentary Secretary Rick Dykstra under the Harper government, and works as a political adviser. Mrs. Michaud was a staffer for Mr O’Toole during his time as veteran affairs minister in the last Parliament. Ms. Kurkimaki worked as a case manager at Harper PMO.

Hill Times

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is an editor for Hill Times covering politics, legislation and the Senate.

Follow – peter@hilltimes.com

