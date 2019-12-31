A subsidiary company of Wuarant Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Calgary-based BHE Canada, announced their plan to invest in a 200m, 117.6 megawatt wind farm in southeastern Alberta in 2020. According to the CBC, BHE also owns AltaLink, a regulated a broadcasting company that powers approximately 85 percent of Albertan homes. This latest project will be an inaugural effort in an otherwise untapped market in the province.
The company says
his project, called the Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project, will produce enough
power to power approximately 79,000 homes and will be located southwest of Medicine
Hat.
“The Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Project is one
leaders in developing new grid-scale wind generation in Alberta, being
built and operated without government subsidies, “William said
Christensen, Vice President of Corporate Development of BHE Canada in a press release
release. “BHE Canada is excited to take this first step in Alberta
market, providing low cost, renewable energy. We look forward to more
opportunities to invest in the Alberta energy industry ”.
In an interview with
Calgary
Eyeopener, Christensen continued, “The structure of markets
here in Alberta they do it so we can invest, and do it with a profit that works
for us, and at a price that works for the off receiver. “
Moreover, BHE
Canada says a major Canadian corporate partner has already signed a power
purchase agreement for most of the energy generated by the Rattle Snake Ridge Wind
project.
“If you look
only the price of raw energy that energy is going to Alberta right now, is
on average about $ 55 per megawatt hour, or 5.5 cents per kilowatt hour. and
we are selling wind power to this customer substantially less than that,
and there are no subsidies, ”Christensen said.
Although the project is being developed by US-based Renewable Energy Systems,
the project’s website says they will mainly hire Alebertans,
purchase from supplier Albertan and will pay royalties to the premises
owners. They also claim the project will add more jobs to the economy
and generate more tax revenue, lowering the tax burden on Albertans more
in general.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also has
commented on the project, saying it is too much for exploring
renewable energy in the province.
“Alberta is proud to be home to so many
great innovators and entrepreneurs who see the opportunity that exists when
people choose to invest and create jobs here. This exciting new energy project
will add to Alberta’s impressive renewable energy grid and is a vote of confidence
in our economy. Even more encouraging is that this $ 200 million project does
not rely on government subsidies, but rather rely on potential and
opportunity that exists right here in Alberta, “Kenney said.