A subsidiary company of Wuarant Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Calgary-based BHE Canada, announced their plan to invest in a 200m, 117.6 megawatt wind farm in southeastern Alberta in 2020. According to the CBC, BHE also owns AltaLink, a regulated a broadcasting company that powers approximately 85 percent of Albertan homes. This latest project will be an inaugural effort in an otherwise untapped market in the province.

The company says

his project, called the Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project, will produce enough

power to power approximately 79,000 homes and will be located southwest of Medicine

Hat.

“The Rattlesnake Ridge Wind Project is one

leaders in developing new grid-scale wind generation in Alberta, being

built and operated without government subsidies, “William said

Christensen, Vice President of Corporate Development of BHE Canada in a press release

release. “BHE Canada is excited to take this first step in Alberta

market, providing low cost, renewable energy. We look forward to more

opportunities to invest in the Alberta energy industry ”.

In an interview with

Calgary

Eyeopener, Christensen continued, “The structure of markets

here in Alberta they do it so we can invest, and do it with a profit that works

for us, and at a price that works for the off receiver. “

Moreover, BHE

Canada says a major Canadian corporate partner has already signed a power

purchase agreement for most of the energy generated by the Rattle Snake Ridge Wind

project.

“If you look

only the price of raw energy that energy is going to Alberta right now, is

on average about $ 55 per megawatt hour, or 5.5 cents per kilowatt hour. and

we are selling wind power to this customer substantially less than that,

and there are no subsidies, ”Christensen said.

Although the project is being developed by US-based Renewable Energy Systems,

the project’s website says they will mainly hire Alebertans,

purchase from supplier Albertan and will pay royalties to the premises

owners. They also claim the project will add more jobs to the economy

and generate more tax revenue, lowering the tax burden on Albertans more

in general.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also has

commented on the project, saying it is too much for exploring

renewable energy in the province.

“Alberta is proud to be home to so many

great innovators and entrepreneurs who see the opportunity that exists when

people choose to invest and create jobs here. This exciting new energy project

will add to Alberta’s impressive renewable energy grid and is a vote of confidence

in our economy. Even more encouraging is that this $ 200 million project does

not rely on government subsidies, but rather rely on potential and

opportunity that exists right here in Alberta, “Kenney said.

