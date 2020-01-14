advertisement

Chairman of the Transportation Security Board, Kathleen Fox, says the role of Canadian officials sent to investigate the Jan. 8 rocket attack on an Iranian-made commercial jet that killed 57 Canadians is “evolving.”

“We do not fully know what the purpose of our role will be,” Fox told reporters on Monday on TSB’s participation in an Iran-led investigation into why Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was targeted by a surface-to-air missile and crashed on the outskirts of Tehran.

Fox and longtime TSB investigator Natacha Van Themsche offered the media on Monday a briefing on what the involvement of the security board might mean, after Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said TSB experts would fall to Iran today.

Given that Iran has acknowledged that the commercial aircraft had been shot down by one of its missiles, Van Themsche said the TSB would try to ascertain the reason.

“We need to create a sequence of events … how it all happened. We also have questions about the procedures followed by the military,” Van Themsche explained.

“Also, why didn’t the airspace be closed considering the tensions and what happened just hours ago. We want to know … why they haven’t decided to close the airspace. And even after the accident, why some companies still operate outside this region. “

Flight 752 to Kyev was hit by a shrapnel from a surface-to-air missile after taking off at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday (Tehran time).

The damage caused an engine to fire at 737-800 and crashed on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, killing all 176 passengers, barely four hours after Iran bombed two military bases in Iraq, sheltering NATO forces.

Fox said the TSB was in contact with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) within hours of the incident and has since accepted Iran’s invitation to attend the accident site, according to Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

“In addition, the TSB will also deploy a second team of investigators with expertise in aircraft recorder download and analysis, once the time and place for this activity to be confirmed,” Fox said.

As Transport Minister Marc Garneau indicated shortly after the crash, Fox said Iran was leading the investigation under the civil aviation convention. Asked about Canada’s current “observer status”, Fox had to say:

“We do not use the term ‘observer’ in that context, our role is expert-plus-expert plus in our ability to attend the site of the wreck; expert plus, the ability to hear the discharge (black box),” explained Fox.

“Beyond that we cannot say (the intention). It will depend on what happens in the coming days. Many levels in our government are pressing for a more active role. I do not know how this ends at this stage.”

