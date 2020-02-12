Barton’s request to Canadians to understand China’s priorities and values ​​captivates conservative MPs and scholars

News analysis

Dominic Barton’s appointment as Canadian ambassador to China has always been controversial due to his close business relationship with China as the former head of the global consulting firm McKinsey.

However, he was shot at by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis because, among other things, he had linked the Chinese communist regime to traditional Confucian values ​​when he testified before the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations in Ottawa on February 5 ,

Carleton University history professor and China scholar Jacob Kovalio says Barton took Beijing’s comments very seriously.

“Barton spoke in Canada, but he did take great care that his real leaders in China were not” offended “by what he said,” said Kovalio.

As part of his opening speech, Barton spoke of the crucial need to understand China’s millennial history and culture in order to better assess its priorities, values, and choices, although the Canadians do not have to agree with them.

“They value the values ​​of collectivism and harmony that stem from a Confucian heritage,” he said.

Both Genuis and Kovalio rejected the link between collectivism and Confucianism.

“Confucianism means no collectivism at all,” said Kovalio. The former supports private ownership of the means of production, which is an abomination for collectivism and communism.

Communism is about Confucianism

Confucius emphasized the harmony in society that was achieved through social and individual morality based on the five main virtues of benevolence, justice, decency, wisdom and loyalty. How Chinese Communism distorts these Confucian ideals contradicts Western values.

“Certainly Chinese Communists, even Soviet Communists, were very interested in social stability, harmony … what for? Not for the sake of the people, but for maintaining and maintaining the regime, ”said Kovalio. And this leads to brutal suppression of protests and other forms of discord.

Genuis described Barton’s appointment as “inappropriate” and asked him what influence Confucianism might have on the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

“I read the basic texts of Confucianism in a way that is very contrary to the typical practices of the current Chinese government. It was the policy of the Marxist powers in China to destroy China’s Confucian history, ”said Genuis.

He argued that China’s communist ideology was not compatible with Confucianism.

“It seems to me that China’s political structures are largely based not on long-standing Confucian values, but on the political philosophy of Marxism and totalitarian control,” he said.

Deviation from traditional values

For his part, Barton seemed to paint the harsh reality of communism in a positive light. He said his understanding of Chinese history “is that Confucianism is an integral part of the system and how it works today.”

“There are different manifestations of it,” he said, noting that “it is rooted in the idea of ​​harmony and collective wellbeing as opposed to the individual.”

However, after 1949, under the leadership of Mao Zedong, China moved away from its traditional views of harmony based on Confucianism, especially during the destruction caused by the Cultural Revolution. The Chinese Communist Party essentially uses Confucianism as a shield for the way they work.

Before the communist revolution, however, Confucianism was the basis of Chinese governance. The current regime seems keen to use this story to its advantage today.

“If you were to ask someone to define China as a civilization in one word, it would have to be Confucianism,” said Kovalio.

He further explains that communism and Confucianism have a tradition of bureaucracy in common.

In Confucianism, it is considered prestigious to have a high social status as a bureaucrat.

In Confucianism, however, high social standing is achieved through a meritocracy and moral virtues, while in Communism it takes the form of corruption and cronyism.

Collectivism brings misery

Confucianism and collectivism have very little natural overlap.

What might first come to mind with collectivism is the widespread famine in the Soviet Union during Stalin’s reign. Collective ownership failed terribly in China, Cambodia and North Korea as well.

Collectivism is derived from the socialist and Marxist-Leninist ideological DNA, as can be seen from the editorial series “How the specter of communism rules our world” of the Epoch Times.

Barton: “Some elements of collectivism and harmony actually conflict with individual rights. They’re different. “

Scientists see the relationship more fundamentally.

“Collectivism is a yoke that attaches a totalitarian state to the neck of man,” says the editorial series. It restricts individual freedom and states that everyone must serve the state – or otherwise.

Collective ownership has a terrible track record as it is extremely inefficient. Modern examples are China’s state-owned companies, which are unprofitable and unproductive and rely on state subsidies. They are often called zombies.

Jordan Peterson, a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, previously told The Epoch Times that the ideology of collectivism is based on a dysfunctional understanding of caring for others and a tight reinterpretation of history.

Proponents of this are infamous as dictators forever – Hitler, Lenin, Stalin and Mao. They were the ones who set the direction of the collective and killed those who refused to join.

Barton’s goals

Barton said his top priority was the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested shortly after Huawei manager Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 in response to a US extradition request. He said he had visited her several times and was “incredibly inspired by her resilience”.

Barton also asks mercy for Robert Schellenberg, who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in China.

He went to great lengths to emphasize that when he met with Chinese officials, he promoted and protected human rights.

Barton wants Canada to deepen relations with China at all levels because he focuses on opportunities for Canadian business and is very optimistic about Chinese growth.

“Engagement is important – and not to the exclusion of human rights,” he said.

He is aware that those who support a tough line against China and that Canada has some leverage to pull, but he does not believe that Canada needs to take such action.

“Be prepared for what you ask for with such an approach,” warned Barton.

