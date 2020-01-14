advertisement

Calgary-based Encana Corp. won the approval of investors to relocate to the US and change its name to Ovintiv, a plan that has boosted morale in Canada’s blocking energy industry.

About 90 percent of security holders voted in favor of the plan, Encana said in a statement Tuesday after a special shareholders meeting. The company produces oil and natural gas in both Canada and the US

Encana can now push ahead with a plan that has added to the gloom around Canada’s oil industry, which is suffering from a shortage of pipeline space that has weighed prices and stopped producers from boosting production.

The dire environment has led foreign companies to sell more than $ 30 billion of Canadian energy assets in the last three years.

The loss of Enca carries an even sharper blow because it was one of Canada’s marquee companies, born of the 19th-century country railroad boom, and the “cans” in its name were a nod to the country of origin.

The company, which is transferring its head office from Calgary to Denver, said relocating to the US will allow it to access larger pools of investment capital, including US index funds and managed accounts. passively.

Montreal-based Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., Encana’s fourth-largest shareholder, destroyed the plan in November, saying the move was “highly discriminatory” because it forces investors holding shares in Canadian-focused funds to sell. shares at a time. when the price is particularly poor. The company holds about four percent of Encana’s stake.

About 71 percent of Enca’s shareholders are in the US, and 20 percent are in Canada.

Shares of Encana fell 2.6 percent to $ 5.53 in the Toronto trade early Tuesday. The stock has fallen 39 percent in the past 12 months.

