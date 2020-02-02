advertisement

The risk of getting the virus in Canada is still low, says Dr. Theresa Tam

OTTAWA – Canada’s chief public health officer says it will likely take at least a year to develop a vaccine to protect people from the new global coronavirus.

advertisement

In the meantime, Dr. Theresa Tam, government and public health agencies should plan to get the outbreak under control for some time.

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new corona virus and 170 of them have died. There are three confirmed cases in Canada.

Ontario health authorities reported Wednesday that a suspected case of the new deadly coronavirus strain reported earlier this week has been confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, increasing the number of confirmed cases in this province to two.

A suspected case in British Columbia was also confirmed by the National Lab on Wednesday. Dr. Provincial Health Commissioner Bonnie Henry said officials are in regular contact with the person who is isolated at home.

All three Canadian cases are related to recent trips to China.

Tam, who kept members of the House of Commons Health Committee informed of the outbreak, said the risk of contracting the virus in Canada remains low.

And she said Canada and the world were much better prepared for a possible pandemic than the outbreak of SARS, another coronavirus that killed more than 700 people worldwide from 2002 to 2004.

Among other things, she said international health regulations have been tightened and Canada now has a health agency that didn’t exist during the SARS outbreak, as well as improved laboratory and diagnostic capabilities, and better coordination between federal, state, and territorial health agencies.

The speed with which the three cases were identified, diagnosed and treated in Canada “is evidence of how the system has improved over time,” Tam told the committee.

This system is tested when the virus spreads.

Currently, the only treatment available for those who become infected with the virus is “supportive care,” said Tam. However, she said countries around the world are working together to find out if existing antivirals are useful in this case.

A number of vaccines have already been developed for other coronaviruses, and she said countries around the world would work together to see if they could accelerate the development of a new vaccine that would protect against that particular strain.

“But what I can say is that despite the fastest acceleration, we don’t think we’ll see a vaccine that is likely to be ready for a year,” she said. “So at least we have to plan for the fact that we’re going to handle this particular virus without a specific vaccine.”

Tina Namiesniowski, President of the Canadian Health Authority, told the committee that travel-related cases are expected to increase in Canada and the number of confirmed cases will increase.

Information screens have been set up in the customs areas at the three airports that receive direct flights from China [Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal], where customs officials are advised to report themselves if symptoms of the novel corona virus appear. A question has been added to electronic kiosks where travelers must indicate whether they are at the heart of the outbreak in the Chinese province.

By the end of the week, Namiesniowski said, there will be more public health officials in customs areas at the three airports to help border officials.

The federal government announced on Wednesday that it chartered a plane to evacuate 160 Canadians who were caught in China due to stringent quarantine measures by the Chinese government to stop the virus from spreading.

How and when the evacuation will take place and whether the people returning to Canada have to be quarantined after their arrival is still under investigation.

Not everyone who wants to return to Canada can leave, Tam warned.

“The Chinese authorities won’t let anyone get infected on the plane,” she told the committee.

Some airlines, including British Airways and several Asian airlines, have discontinued all flights to China due to the outbreak, while Air Canada has only canceled selected flights to China.

The Canadian government advises against all trips to China.

advertisement