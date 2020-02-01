advertisement

EDINBURG, Texas – Canadian captain Christine Sinclair broke Abby Wambach’s world record of 184 goals on Wednesday and scored against St. Kitts and Nevis for the second time at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification Championship.

Sinclair’s 185th goal in her career fell in the 23rd minute. Sinclair transformed a feed from Adriana Leon for the milestone goal

The record goal scored a penalty in the seventh minute at H-E-B Park in southern Texas.

Sinclair’s shot rolled to the right of St. Kitts goalkeeper Kyra Dickinson.

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, BC, played in her 290th career game for Canada. Wambach, who retired in 2015, took stock of 255 games.

Wambach welcomed Sinclair on Twitter after the record goal.

“Christine: History is being made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you,” wrote Wambach. “And for every girl who appears in the pack with the dream of achieving what doesn’t even exist: we believe in you. Your pack is with you. And the story awaits you.”

Sinclair ended the game in the 47th minute with a 7-0 win in Canada.

The eight-placed Canadians will play Jamaica No. 51 on Saturday, a team that Sinclair has already scored 11 goals against.

Sinclair, no one who beats her own drum, has downplayed the goal hunt.

“To be honest, you are probably looking forward to it more than I am,” she said on Tuesday from her Canadian teammates. “I know how important this tournament is and how important the games are if we continue.

“Of course I want to get it over with – in a positive way,” she added. “Just because I don’t want it to be a focus for the team in the coming weeks.”

Wambach is now 39 years old and broke American Mia Hamm’s 158 record in 2013 with a four-goal performance against South Korea.

Sinclair was 16 when she made her senior debut on March 12, 2000, when she became Canada’s youngest player ever. A game later, she opened her scoring account and beat goalkeeper Bente Nordby 1-2 against Norway at the Algarve Cup two days later.

St. Kitts, at 127th in the world, is the 41st country where Sinclair has met.

Sinclair scored goal # 183 in Canada’s last game before CONCACAF qualifying in November, a 3-0 win over New Zealand at a tournament in China.

Sinclair’s brilliant career has earned the Portland Thorns captain a lot of honor.

In December, she was named Canada Soccer Player of the Decade. Canadian football president Steven Reed described Sinclair as “an athlete who has been at the heart of Canadian sport for over 20 years”.

Sinclair has been named Canada Soccer Player of the Year 14 times and has led the Canadian team in 16 years.

Sinclair, who led Canada to two consecutive Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy 2012 (Canadian Athlete of the Year) and the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award (Canadian Athlete of the Year).

Canada’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games in 2012. The seasoned striker is a four-time finalist for FIFA World Player of the Year.

Sinclair is also the first female football player to be named an officer of the Canadian Order, the name of which was the first to be engraved on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

She won WPS club titles with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash 2010 and ’11 and the NWSL championship in 2013 and 2017 with Portland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 29, 2020.

