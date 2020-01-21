advertisement

Watchdog Freedom House released a new report this week warning that some of the country’s largest news publications – the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and the Wall Street Journal, to name a few – are serving as propaganda media for the Chinese government.

The report, titled Beijing’s Global Megaphone, says the Chinese Communist Party has used the use of state-run news organizations such as China Daily to promote the country’s policies through US-based publications by periodically including a “paid advertising like additional news “by a Chinese state representative, China Daily, called China Watch. It’s called domestic advertising and the content was created to give readers the false impression that articles are reading local content from these newspapers.

Freedom House reports that similar ads have also been published in newspapers around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain and India. It’s a global effort to make China look good, perhaps reducing the negative press on its treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang Province and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

While some of the content is paid for, others are provided free of charge to their media partners by Chinese state-owned news agencies such as Xinhua and China News Service, operating on a similar pattern to Reuters and Associated Press but with biased news in favor of the Chinese regime. According to the report, which borrows from a November 2018 investigation by the Financial Times, news provided by these agencies have been nominally reprinted for the Chinese diaspora in at least 200 allegedly independent Chinese language publications. Readers get the impression that the content is native to independent nominal publications but repackaged by the Chinese government.

The nation, for a long time, “has sought to influence public debate and media coverage of China abroad, especially among Chinese-speaking communities.” Freedom House declares that the complexity of the tactics used by the Chinese is new, and combines the country’s official diplomatic efforts with subversive activities that undermine not only the sovereignty of the nations they target but severely affect independent media. After all, no one wants to buy fake news.

Curiously, the report found that “Russian-style social media disinformation campaigns”, which were disproportionately thrown out by Democrats after the 2016 election, have been attributed to China-based authors. The authors of these campaigns have been cited as “Army 50 Cent” by Hong Kong protesters and pro-democracy activists who deal with fake pro-China social media accounts.

The impact of China’s attempt to manipulate narrative through social media and news publications cannot be appreciated. Beijing’s control of the free press effectively removes the target country’s information infrastructure with little or no return. Other Chinese government weapons – especially their tech giants like Huawei – are working at the same time with their propagandists to get contracts to build 5G networks and other telecommunications infrastructures in countries as far as the Faroe Islands .

Moreover, China’s propaganda extends beyond promoting China as a tourist destination or simply minimizing the horrors in Xinjiang. According to Freedom House findings, propaganda also presents China as a model for other countries. “[T] hey are taking concrete steps to encourage emulation through training for foreign personnel and technology transfers to state-owned foreign media.”

All of these efforts allow China to greatly influence local politics for its benefit, winning both government contracts and control over local infrastructure, and allowing Beijing to engage directly in domestic political debates and even elections. .

If democracy hopes to survive the 21st century, much needs to be done to reduce China’s influence not only in North America, but throughout the world, where other sovereign nations remain vulnerable to Chinese hegemony. If left unchecked, China will take over the world, sooner or later, and the next time you hear from us is through a toilet paper in a Chinese prison cell.

