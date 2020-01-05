advertisement

Coming off an unbeaten 6-4 win over their rivals Thursday, the Americans who saw a first-round pick in this upcoming NHL squad Alexis Lafrenière prevail with one goal and 3 assists, the Canadian World Junior team returned immediately to it. Saturday against another Russian rival.

The Canadian team is led by the aforementioned Lafrenière, Arizona Coyotes prospect, Barret Hayton, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Nolan Foote, Colorado Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram, among other blue-chip NHL related and even 2020 eligible prospects. As usual, the expectations set in the squad are gold or bust and their schedule so far has made them not favorable.

The Russians, though not as deep or likely, have always posed a threat to the Canadians and even beat them 2-1 in their last game in Vancouver.

The game got off to a tough start for the Canadians as the Russians scored a minute and 45 seconds into the game as defender Jared McIsaac returned from the ball trying a pass to the defensive zone. Alexander Khovanov of Russia picked up the pass on the Canadian blue line, fired the ball inadvertently and caught Canadian goalkeeper Nico Daws by surprise when the ball deflected off his blocker and slammed behind him.

The intention was controversial as it appeared to be out of war, yet Canadian Chief Executive Dale Hunter did not defy the call.

It didn’t get any better for the Canadians after a defensive breakthrough led Pavel Dorofeyev to be left alone in front of the Canadian net, decreasing Nico Daws and putting the Russians 2-0 at halftime.

Just 3 minutes later, it got worse for Daws as he could not control the shot of defender Daniil Pylenkov from the blue line and Rtishchev marked the return to his back. While as if a 3-0 deficit wasn’t that bad, the Canadians (and certainly NHL scouts) held their collective breath as the Alexis Lafrièniere phenomenon came down with a noticeable leg injury.

While walking towards the net, Lafrièniere’s skate was caught on the plates of Russian Goaltender goalkeeper Amir Miftakhov, hardly twisting his ankle and ankle.

In what seemed to be a nightmare affair for Coach Hunter and his team, the Russians increased their lead to 4-0 when Nikita Alexandrov jumped around defenders Bowen Byram and Ty Smith, sliding the ball past Daws’ scattered pads.

Daw’s night was less than 23 minutes into the game when he pulled in for Joel Hoffer. Although Daws did not favor his squad, the Canadian squad was greatly underestimated to the point, leaving Coach Hunter no choice but to provide some kind of spark to his broken team.

The game took a lazy turn, as an undoubtedly frustrated Canadian team drew their anger during the whistle-blowing exams in hopes of once again gaining momentum and leading a return effort, to no avail.

Immediately after a successful Canadian role, the Russians scored again, after another point kick led to trouble when forward Yegor Sokolov deflected a shot past Hoffer to give Russia an inexplicable 5-0 lead over their archives. .

The Canadians were clearly defeated in this game, and the Canadians lost all hope of a comeback when the Russians scored yet another goal when the shot of Russian captain Grigori Denisenko flanked Hoffer’s hand and into the net, increasing the lead to one. shameful of 6- 0 and the score remained that way until the last move, leaving Canadians stunned and demanding answers.

The last blow count ended up being 39-28 in favor of the Russians, the Canadian team being inconsistent against an older, faster and physically opposing team.

Even on the rare occasion, the Canadian team was presented with a chance to score, goalkeeper Amir Miftakhov stayed tall with 28 defenses. Moreover, Canadian power, piled up with prominent stars, produced nothing, going 0 for 3.

Despite the inspiring victory over their American rivals, the Canadians looked extremely dull, and the second game of their quest for Junior World gold gave fans a little bit of fun.

The Canadians released their disappointment behind the whistles but played with very little passion in the middle.

As if the loss lost by historically was not that bad, losing Lafrièniere makes it worse. Moving forward, the Canadian team will inevitably have to play with more passion and drive, as the names on a scoreboard, as promising as they may sound, will not be enough in this tournament.

In the wake of Lafrièniere’s explosion and injury loss, we hope Team Canada has received the inspiration and drive they clearly need.

