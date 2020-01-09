advertisement

OTTAWA – As Iranian aviation security agency investigates crash of Ukrainian plane that killed at least 63 Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is confident Canada can play a “crucial” role in the investigation – despite severing diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

“I’m sure we will be able to be part of the investigation,” Trudeau told reporters. “Canada is one of the countries with a great deal of expertise when it comes to these kinds of accidents, and that’s why we have a lot to contribute. I am sure that in our commitment, both through our allies and directly, we will we make sure we are an essential contributor to this investigation. “

According to international rules, the country in which an air crash happened leads the investigation into the cause. The Transportation Security Board in Canada says it will monitor the progress of the Iranian investigation, review the information made available, and provide technical assistance. The crash is the deadliest mass casualty event for Canadian citizens since the 1985 Air India bombing, which killed 268 Canadians.

“Canada will be part of this investigation not only because we have the expertise, but because we have suffered such a significant loss of life (s) of our citizens,” Trudeau said.

Mourners sign consolation books at a memorial service at Western University in London, Ontario on January 8, 2020, for 4 of the graduate student schools that were killed in the plane crash in Iran, including Ghazal Nourian.

Geoff Robins / AFP

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said data available to Canadian officials so far suggests the plane had a normal departure, but then something “very unusual” happened about two minutes after the flight.

Mike Poole, a former Transportation Safety Board investigator, said the Boeing 737-800 black boxes have a “very rich” series of flight data and pilot voice recordings that will quickly clear the fundamental question of whether the aircraft suffered a technical malfunction, or something worse like bombs or rockets.

“The recorders are primary,” he said. However, Iran may need some help seeing what is on them.

“These are Western-built recorders, and it’s difficult for Iran to buy US equipment because of sanctions,” said Poole, who began developing the TSB Flight Recorder Lab in the 1980s and is now CEO of Plane Sciences , a company specializing in flight data analysis equipment and analysis.

The head of the Iranian civil aviation organization has already told Iranian media that he will not return the black boxes to Boeing or the United States. But Poole said many other countries will provide assistance, as Canada already has. “They can go wherever they want,” he said. “There is no rule that says you have to go to the state of production (the United States) or the state of the operator (Ukraine).”

The remains of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed after taking off from Iran’s Khomeini International Airport, are seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020.

Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA

Poole also warned not to read much in reports that pilots did not issue a disturbing phone call today before the crash; that doesn’t mean the plane crashed, he said. In his experience, pilots dealing with a catastrophic event are sometimes so desperately trying to fix it that they do not make the call. “It’s just human nature, you go into survival,” he said.

Larry Vance, another former Transportation Security Board investigator, said it is difficult to say how transparent the Iranian investigation will be. He said that once the black boxes were reached, it would be normal practice for a reading of the data to be given to the aircraft manufacturer and expert agencies that could help determine what happened.

“Different countries have different ways of interpreting the rules,” he said. “It’s no big secret that there are things happening in that part of the world and in relationships that will make this complicated. I think it remains to be seen how this works … All I can do is hope that for the sake of those who went missing, and for their families, that everything be made as open as possible and that a full and fair investigation take place. “

