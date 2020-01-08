advertisement

OTTAWA – Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help fight one of the worst fire seasons the country has ever seen.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada has offered to help Australia further if they seek it – including by providing financial backing – but a spokesman from his office says all Australia has asked so far has more people.

The Australian National Fire and Emergency Council says 97 Canadians have been sent to Australia to help this season.

Most Canadians are there to assist in aviation, logistics and prevention, while Australia relies heavily on local volunteers to volunteer to fight the blaze.

A group of Canadians cheered and applauded as they knocked on doors at the Sydney Airport Arrivals Area on January 6th.

The widespread drought and numerous heat waves are creating perfect conditions for fires, which have plagued millions of acres of bush land since October.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

