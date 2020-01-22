advertisement

OTTAWA – Canada will proceed swiftly next week to officially approve North America’s new, long-delayed free trade pact, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

The government will submit an application to apply some of its elements when parliament resumes on January 27, and will legislate to ratify the agreement two days later, he said.

“The adoption of the new NAFTA in Parliament is a priority for us,” said Trudeau at the end of a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg.

“Millions of Canadians depend on stable and reliable trading with our largest trading partners, from farmers in Alberta and auto workers in Windsor to aluminum producers in Saguenay to entrepreneurs in St. John’s or Vancouver.”

Opposition conservatives, passionate advocates of free trade, are expected to support legislation when Canada’s new minority parliament meets.

This would remove the last legal hurdle to maintaining continent-wide trade after President Donald Trump pushed through the sharp renegotiation of the 25-year North American free trade agreement on Canada and Mexico in 2017.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to tear apart the original NAFTA, a sword of Damocles that had been negotiating for more than a year and was vital to Canada’s economy.

The talks focused on the fate of numerous industries, including the auto industry, agriculture and manufacturing.

The United States is Canada’s main trading partner, and the Trudeau government has made major policy changes to ensure access to the critical market in the face of the Mercurial President’s protectionist threats.

Last week, the Republican-led US Senate passed its implementation law for the new US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The liberal government had been waiting for the United States to officially ratify the pact before adopting its own bill after Mexico ratified the deal in June.

Mexico’s top retailer, Jesus Seade, welcomed Trudeau’s announcement.

“We celebrate Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau’s decision to speed up the #USMCA ratification process: our new framework that will greatly promote employment, industry and the peoples of our three countries,” Seade said on Twitter.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, whose party ranks third in the House of Commons, said Tuesday that he was in no hurry to ratify him. Blanchet emerged from his party’s Montreal caucus retreat to say that the bloc will spur extensive debate and the Commons Committee hearings on the new agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

