advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Transport Minister and former astronaut Marc Garneau says Ottawa may need alternative intelligence to understand why Ukraine International Airport flight 752 crashed shortly after flying from Imam Khomeini International to Tehran on Wednesday morning.

“There are a number of opportunities, and we will have to wait to get more information, perhaps from black boxes or other intelligence,” Garneau told reporters during a press conference in Ottawa barely 22 hours after the tragic crash that killed 63 Canadians, and 75 others of the deceased were headed to Canada.

advertisement

The Boeing 737-800 took off at 6:12 a.m. in Tehran and crashed killing all 176 passengers, barely four hours after Iran executed its rocket bombardment of two military bases in Iraq that housed NATO troops.

The strike was in retaliation for the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Quds Force commander who died at a Baghdad airport on January 2 in a drone strike.

“The indications we have from the satellite data we received from the area in the system suggest that (flight 752) took off in a normal manner, ascending altitude,” said Garneau, a former astronaut with the Canadian Agency.

“A very, very standard departure. However, we lost touch with it, suggesting something very unusual has happened, but we cannot speculate at this point.”

Of those killed during the collision, 63 were Canadians and more than 138 were registered in Canada; including some among the 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons who were also killed.

Garneau’s comments came on the heels of a statement by the Transportation Security Board indicating that its designated expert was available but not part of the joint Ukraine-Iran investigation.

“Iran is leading the accident investigation … (and) the TSB has appointed an expert who will obtain and review factual information issued by (the Islamic Republic of Iran Civil Aviation Organization’s Accident Investigation Board), “according to international law, according to TSB.

Asked about access to black box sound recorders and the system on the landing plane that Iran indicated would not deliver to American manufacturer Boeing, Garneau said: “” It’s important to remember that the Iranians are leading this investigation, because the accident happened on Iranian soil. “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the joint news conference with condolences to the victims, but remained firm on Canada’s commitment to NATO for the region despite recent tensions.

“We need to stabilize Iraq, we have to oppose Daesh (Islamic State),” said Trudeau, who “condemned” Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq, including Irbil, where the prime minister confirmed that Canadian soldiers were present during this attack.

Yesterday, Chief of Defense Staff General Jonathan Vance said that most Canadian forces in Iraq for training and assistance to NATO missions – IMPACT and NMI – were on hiatus and personnel were moving for their safety in Kuwait.

No casualties of NATO or Iraq have resulted from the bombing of Iran. During a news conference Wednesday at the White House in Washington DC, Trump said he considered closing the military title with Iran.

Trump also said he would urge NATO partners to step up their commitment to stabilizing Iraq and the region, shaken by the Islamic State and proxy wars between Saudi Arabia and Iran that have spilled over into neighboring countries.

While Canada has lacked formal diplomatic ties with Iran since 2012, the same year Ottawa designated the Quds Force a “listed terrorist entity”, Trudeau remains hopeful that TSB experts could play a more significant role in the collision investigation.

“I am sure that in our engagement … we will make sure that we are a substantial contributor to this investigation,” he said, citing Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne meeting with Iranian officials on Thursday. .

Trudeau also said he spoke with leaders of other NATO partners including the United Kingdom, Australia and France, as well as US President Donald Trump, who ordered the takeover of Soleimani, claiming that the Iranian general was planning close attacks. to American interests in the region.

Asked if Canada could trust Trump, Trudeau said the Islamic Corps of Iran, of which Quds Force is its “clandestine branch” under Public Safety Canada, is known.

“Canada has long been aware of the threat posed by the IRGC … (and) Americans made a decision based on their assessment of the threat.”

The prime minister also does not say what a future Canadian NATO contribution might look like, nor commit to any upgrades.

“In my conversation with the president, I emphasized how Canada is part of the NATO mission … (and) we will continue to support international partners,” Trudeau told reporters who dismissed the prime minister for Trump’s comments on NATO.

In an interview with The Post Millennial, Conservative MP and defense critic James Bezan said Iran should cooperate with Canadian investigators by “turning over all information when it becomes available, including black box audio recording and recording flight data. “

“All this information has to be shared and we can deal with what the facts are,” said Bezan, whose party overlaps with Trudeau as far as any NATO commitment is concerned.

“I encourage the Iranian regime to work closely with Canada and Ukraine … this is a tragedy that hopefully is not tied to everything else that went into unnecessarily bombing military bases in Iraq last night that included Canadians and allied forces.”

While Trudeau’s Liberal Minority Government and Opposition Conservatives remain relatively tied to Canada’s involvement in NATO in the region, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh demanded that Parliament withdraw to debate the country’s future military involvement.

“All Canadians deserve to have their voices heard through their MPs so that we can benefit from Canada’s reputation for peace-building,” Singh said in a statement.

“And so we can send a strong message against following Donald Trump on this dangerous path and potential war.”

advertisement