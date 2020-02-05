advertisement

No sooner had a meeting been held to discuss the modernization of North American defense, Russian bombers were approaching Canadian airspace from the Arctic. The threat underscores the message to the Canadian government and the public that the country is at greater risk than it has been in decades.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) reported Russian activity on January 31, just two days after the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI) held a major defense conference in Ottawa.

NORAD positively identified two Russian Tu-160 blackjack bombers entering the Canadian air defense identification zone on Friday, January 31, 2020. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada. 1.3

“They (the Russians and Chinese) have the weapon systems and we are increasingly seeing the intention, so we haven’t understood that yet,” said Rob Huebert, a political science professor at Calgary University and conference participant, in an interview after the incident.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not penetrate the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada, but pointed out the threat.

According to Huebert, what is holding Canada back has been a multi-faceted problem of attitudes for decades.

Canada is used to playing the “away game” instead of the “home game”, which means that it prefers to face its threats as far as possible from its borders. The protection of the North American continent therefore requires a rethink in view of the advanced capabilities of the Russians and Chinese.

It’s also naive for Canada to believe that it can just speak to Russia and China and make them play nicely.

“We have to be much more honest with the Canadians,” said Hübert.

A government can support certain initiatives, and the current one has shown that it can generate a broad public buy-in for its environmental initiatives. But even if the public does not demand better military capabilities – as evidenced by the lack of interest in the pre-election issue – the government can no longer ignore the military threat posed by Russia and China.

“What this government has not wanted to deal with is a much broader understanding of security that includes both environmental security and military security,” said Hübert.

For example, the Liberals only announced their Arctic policies one day before the election.

“People have to recognize that there is a real threat”

Canadian governments have underlined defense policies for decades and the problem has worsened. One example of this is that Canada decided in 2005 not to be part of the US ballistic missile defense program.

Compare this attitude with the Russians or the Chinese and their imperialist goals.

42 Radar Squadron deploys its mobile installations during Exercise Amalgam Dart 15-2 in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, on May 27, 2015. (Corporal Patrick Drouin, 4 Wing Imaging.))

Russia wants to destroy us and China wants to own us, said John Sanford of the U.S. National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office at the CGAI forum.

A power game is developing between the United States, China and Russia, and the Arctic is the epicenter of the military conflict. This makes it Canada’s business, according to defense experts.

“People need to recognize that there is a real threat,” said Commodore Jamie Clarke, Norad’s deputy strategy director, the conference’s opening speaker. “We defend our entire way of life.” Canada’s economy and infrastructure are at risk, not to mention that of the United States.

The focus is on an outdated detection and deterrent system that is currently not being fully replaced.

Clarke was unable to provide a schedule to upgrade to Cold War style defense systems in the north of the 1980s.

Deputy Defense Minister Jody Thomas, who also spoke at the conference, confirmed that new money is needed to modernize Norad. The Canadian defense policy of 2017, entitled “Strong, Secure, Engaged”, did not provide for funding the billion-dollar project.

“We cannot miss generations of technology as we have since the end of World War II,” she added. It’s time to bring the North Warning System (NWS), a network of long-range and short-range radars in the Canadian Arctic that detects foreign aircraft and incoming missiles, to 2020, and then decide what comes next. The modernization was not a “one and done” project, she said.

Hypersonic threat

Russia’s hypersonic missile threat is known as a “game changer”. The low-flying, agile weapons can move much faster than the speed of sound, and the NWS simply cannot resist it.

Defense experts advise developing space detection capabilities – a must for tracking such cruise missiles – because large areas need to be covered.

National defense needs to rearrange its priorities to drive NWS modernization, says James Fergusson, director of the Defense and Security Studies Center at Manitoba University. He calls for a greater integration of aerospace, space and space capabilities as well as a revision and streamlining of the procurement process.

Electronic airborne sensors are making final adjustments to the communication systems used during Operation Nunalivut in Hall Beach, Nunavut on February 22, 2017. (PO2 Belinda Groves Task Force Imagery Technician)

“The number one defense priority for Canada and the United States is home defense,” Fergusson told conference attendees, adding that Arctic defense is the only real void in the US-led deterrence against potential adversaries.

Defense analysts say the Cold War started again in 2007/08 when Russia announced it would resume long-range bomber patrols. China has a keen eye on the Arctic with its polar silk road and uses scientific research as a screen for military ambitions, experts say.

“No longer protected by our geography”

The Arctic remains vulnerable as the only multilateral forum for it – the Arctic Council – has no mandate to speak about security and defense.

It remains an inhospitable place, but with the melting of the ice and new technology, it becomes more accessible. National Defense notes that fewer than 1,000 polar routes took place in Canadian airspace in 2003, but more than 14,000 in 2016.

The Arctic is not only strategically located, which is most evident when you look at the globe from above, where the distances between Russia and Canada are much shorter, but it also has huge reserves of minerals and fossil fuels.

“We are blessed by geography and isolation in this country,” said Thomas, adding, “that (we) are no longer protected by our geography.”

According to Huebert, officials do not always tell the public that Russia is overflying Canadian airspace and that the maneuver of January 31 is not unusual, despite the incident reported last August. There is a cat-and-mouse game in progress where Canada would let the Russians know whenever they were discovered.

“Russia, as an arctic hegemon with a projection of power, does it because they can,” he said.

