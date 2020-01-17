advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a memorial to Ukrainian plane crash victims in Iran this past week in Edmonton, Sunday, January 12, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS / Todd Korol

Canada to donate $ 25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in plane crash in Iran

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate for the casualties

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will provide $ 25,000 to the families of 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents who died when Iran crashed a Ukrainian passenger plane last week.

Trudeau says the money is intended to cover the cost of funeral or travel arrangements, which comes on top of a previous commitment to waive fees and speed up visa processing time for those affected by the tragedy.

Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate the victims, but that he knows families can no longer wait for support.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is in Oman to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, to talk about the crash of Ukraine’s International Airlines flight PS752, which killed 176 people a week past.

The meeting comes as Canada and four other countries with nationals sitting on the plane came up with a list of demands for Iran, which includes pressure on the country to cooperate with the investigation.

The countries are also demanding that Iran punish those responsible and compensate the families of the victims.

