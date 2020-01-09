advertisement

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help fight one of the worst fire seasons the country has ever seen.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada is ready to do more to help, but a spokesman from his office says the whole of Australia has asked for more people so far.

“I have communicated with my Australian counterpart to reiterate that we are ready to consider further assistance as necessary,” Champagne said in a written statement. »When fires spread across Canadian communities, Australia responded to our call for help. We are proud to do the same. “

Canada has offered money and equipment to help other countries in the past, including a $ 15m cash offer and the temporary use of several water bombs when the Amazon rain forest was on fire in Brazil and Bolivia in the summer past. Global Affairs Canada has not yet said if any of that money came down or whether the planes were bombed.

University of British Columbia biology professor Karen Hodges said it’s common for the international firefighting community to share resources and expertise in times of need.

“Whenever there are catastrophic fires other countries are ready to help,” she said.

Australian firefighters, along with Americans, Mexicans and New Zealanders, came to Canada in 2018 to help British Columbia beat the worst fire season the province has ever seen.

The Australian National Fire and Emergency Council said on Wednesday 97 Canadians have been sent to Australia to help this season along with 159 Americans and others from New Zealand. A group of Canadians cheered and applauded as they knocked on doors at the Sydney Airport Arrivals Area on January 6th.

Angela Bogdan, the Canadian consul general in Australia, welcomed the group and told them Australians are extremely grateful for their help.

“I cannot stress enough that during the course of this long journey you have brought hope and security to these people,” Bogdan said.

The first group of 21 experts to arrive in early December headed home Wednesday after reaching another group of eight. New Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian sent a thank you note to them on Wednesday, saying “NSW will not forget what you have done”.

Most Canadians are there to assist in aviation, logistics and fire behavior, while Australia relies heavily on local volunteer firefighters to fight the blaze.

Widespread drought and multiple heat waves are creating perfect conditions for fires that have plagued millions of acres of bush land since October. Australian sources seem to change how much land it has burned.

Fire agencies in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s two most populous states, reported on their websites that there were 3.9 million acres and 1.2 million acres of wildfires, respectively, burning in their territories now. In New South Wales, 136 fires are being tracked, 36 of them out of control.

Officials in Australia say 25 people have been killed in the fires.

Last year was a bad year for wildfires in many parts of the world including Russia, Angola, Indonesia and California. Environmental experts say climate change is largely to blame for increased fire risk.

In Australia, Hodges said, there are often many small, cold fires that take brushes and dead carcasses but do not destroy the tree wire. She said the difference this year is that because of the drought and heat, fires are burning hotter and many more trees are being set ablaze.

More than half a billion animals are believed to have perished in the fires.

Hodges said it will take Australia “decades” to recover the trees that have been lost.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

