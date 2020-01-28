advertisement

OTTAWA – A former Canadian envoy to China states that Britain’s decision today to give Huawei partial access to its next-generation 5G network will make it easier for the Trudeau government to make the same decision.

And David Mulroney says that is a bad decision that would mean Ottawa would endure Beijing’s bullying for more than a year. The UK said on January 28 that it would try to restrict access by high-risk providers to the new network.

“This is only the latest, albeit one of the most momentous, in a series of bad decisions and false compromises that Western governments have made about China,” said Mulroney, who was Canadian ambassador to China from 2009 to 2012.

“The result is that Chinese technology, with its potential Chinese influence, is deeply embedded in Western government structures.”

Political pressure comes from China’s continued detention of two Canadians who were jailed for spying more than a year ago after Canada arrested Huawei manager Meng Wanzhou over a US extradition order.

Like the UK, Canada had been pressured by the United States to ban the Chinese company as a threat to US national security – an accusation that the company rejects.

The Trump administration said China’s 2017 National Intelligence Act means communist leaders could force Huawei to engage in cyber espionage on behalf of the country’s communist government.

Ottawa is conducting a comprehensive review of 5G, involving Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Communications Security Establishment, Global Affairs, and innovation, science and economic development.

The government has stated that Canada’s security is its primary concern.

Several liberal cabinet ministers have continued to answer questions about the British decision to meet on Parliament Hill on January 28th.

Mulroney said the UK decision “provides an easy way for those in government seeking such a decision” because they can now “pretend that we can” manage “China risk at the 5G level.

“The surreal thing is that we have experienced Chinese bullying and coercion for more than a year, all because of Canadian legal action against a Huawei manager,” said Mulroney.

“Didn’t we learn anything?”

Cong Peiwu, China’s ambassador to Canada, has dismissed the idea that Huawei could endanger user safety as a “groundless allegation”.

At the end of last year, he hoped that Canada “would create a fair, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, including Huawei.”

