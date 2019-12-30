advertisement

Firefighters from across Canada are heading to Australia to bolster those already helping the country in the battle against devastating fires.

Stephen Tulle, acting officer at the Canadian Interagency Fire Building Center, says a group of 15 departed for Queensland on Monday, while another group of 21 will fly later in the week.

He says the contingent of Canadian wildfire specialists stationed in Queensland and New South Wales will reach 87 by 4 January.

This is the first time Canada has sent firefighters to Australia, though Tulle says crews from Down Under have visited here and were vital in helping B.C. handle widespread wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

The Canadian contingent is made up of male and female volunteers from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Parks Canada.

Australian fires have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes across the country over the past few months.

Tulle says Canadians will primarily carry out fire manager duties related to command, planning, logistics and aviation management.

Many have already become acquainted with their Australian counterparts, he added.

“They’re down there and they say, ‘Hey, we’ve been working together in British Columbia in 2018.’ And so, they know each other. They have those contacts and those relationships.”

Canadian firefighters will spend about six weeks in Australia before returning home, and Tulle said Canada will continue to send crews as long as volunteers can be found, and Australia is seeking help.

“Our people, everywhere to them, stand up saying, ‘Yeah, you know what, they’ve been here for us and we would love to be here for them. “

Canada Press

