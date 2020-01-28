advertisement

OTTAWA – The Canadian prosecutor’s office has three new charges against a police officer accused of disclosing secret information, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said on Monday.

Cameron Ortis, a director general of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, is charged with the persecution of spies under the 2012 Information Security Act. He had access to highly sensitive domestic and foreign secret services.

The three charges were filed last week after a section of the law relating to the unauthorized submission of special company information, Canadian prosecutor Nathalie Houle said in a statement.

Ortis, the next on trial on Tuesday, has been in prison since November 8 when a Ontario court withdrew his bail. No date has yet been set for his process.

Canada is a member of the Five Eyes information exchange network, along with the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia. Security experts said the case could damage Canada’s reputation on the network.

By David Ljunggren

