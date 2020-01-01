advertisement

Russia’s Tsar Nicholas II was relatively new to the throne when the building where Canadian diplomats work in Moscow was built in 1898. Barely had the noise of revolutionary sentiment in the air that would lead to his death by shooting the squad 20 years later .

Canada moved to the three-story building in 1951, but the removal has proved to be a bureaucratic nightmare that has cost the government nearly $ 47m, a number that is only expected to grow.

As a temporary solution, Canadian diplomats will begin with their British counterparts this year, abandoning the old embassy that a government memorandum described as “posing significant health and safety risks” to people working there.

Britain has been in tense diplomatic behavior with Moscow since the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, and his daughter Yulia Skripal in England in March 2018. The UK ordered 23 Russian diplomats abroad not long after the incident and the Russian government has asked about 50 Britons to leave Moscow, freeing up a room at their embassy.

In the meantime, the Canadian government will try to wrap up work on what will be its new embassy, ​​a building that remains vacant despite millions in rents paid by the government each year.

The current embassy at 23 Starokonyushenny Pereulok accommodates about 110 staff divided between Canadians and local workers. It also handles jobs for Armenia and Uzbekistan and has the largest coverage space for a Canadian mission in the world.

John Babcock, a spokesman for Global Affairs, said the building is simply dilapidated.

“Canada has occupied the embassy building in Moscow for the past 70 years. Due to this uninterrupted occupation, the building requires significant repairs to meet the health and safety requirements of the government,” he said in an email to the National Post.

Radio Canada reporter René Lévesque interviewing Lester B. Pearson outside the Canadian embassy in Moscow in 1955.

National Archives of Canada

An editorial memo sent to then-Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in 2018 and obtained through access to information describes the building as having “major structural” issues and electrical problems. Since then, the government has spent approximately $ 11.3 million just to keep the building at a minimum level of operation.

Problems in the building have included crumbling plaster, cracks in the exterior walls and “inconsistent heating and cooling”.

The government controlled the embassy in 2017 after it discovered fraudulent practices among local staff at Canada’s diplomatic compound in Haiti. The government wanted to see other difficult missions, where there was a risk of fraud, and identified Moscow as a country with a high risk of corruption.

The audit revealed that the embassy had some issues but was generally well managed. He noted that with all the problems, it was a difficult place to attract staff for assignments. Obtaining Russian approval for diplomats was also a hindrance and meant the building was often short staffed.

Foreign embassies in Moscow lease their buildings from the Russian government, and Canada signed a lease for a new building in 2008, just a short drive away at 4 Kursovoy Lane, but the building has remained empty since.

The audit said Canada pays $ 3.4 million a year in rent on Kursovoy Lane. Payments are still being made, but the government has failed to make the move due to necessary updates. Those rental costs, plus utilities and some of the work to prepare the new building have added up to $ 46.9m since 2008.

When Canada relocates to the British embassy, ​​that work will continue, but it is still five or six years to complete.

“Global Affairs has begun work to transfer our mission in Moscow to a property located at 4 Kursovoy Lane. Property improvements to bring it into the Canadian building code and safety standards [Global Affairs Canada] will require approximately five to six years to complete, ”Babcock said.

The British Embassy opened in 2000 after signing a property deal in 1987. It includes recreational facilities, a kindergarten, modern staff offices and apartments.

The National Post spoke to a government employee who worked at the Canadian embassy building more than a decade ago, who said that even then the building was showing its advanced era.

“It was already starting to look dressed,” said the employee, who asked to remain anonymous.

They said getting Canada’s bureaucratic line to replace the building with the Moscow bureaucracy was an ongoing challenge and there were many sites proposed as replacements that were never implemented.

“Drivers jokingly we could go on a six or seven stop tour of the new Canadian embassies.”

The audit said corruption is a major obstacle to getting things done in Moscow.

“According to the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index for Russia, corruption within public institutions and businesses is a commonplace,” the audit said.

The employee also said that there were often quick repairs to the aging building, expecting they would not have to last for many years.

“The challenge is when five years turns 10.”

During their stay, the employee said the building had been evacuated for a short time due to the smell of smoke. The incident was minor and there was no sustained damage, but electricians called in to see the problem realized it was an old repair, which meant it was temporary, which failed.

They said despite all those issues, for most Canadian staff the building was just part of the challenge of working in a hostile country where oversight is not uncommon.

Canada-Russia relations have been strained for years, at least since the annexation of Crimea by Ukraine in 2014. In March 2018, Ottawa expelled the four Russian diplomats and rejected the credentials of the other three. Some Canadians were banned from Moscow in retaliation, and some Canadian MPs including Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Freeland have been banned from Russia.

Babcock said throughout the move, Canadians will still be able to rely on services in Moscow.

“The mission in Moscow remains fully operational with full consular and diplomatic functions performed by our talented team of diplomats and on-site staff engaged in the field.”

Babcock didn’t have the cost of the new lease with Britain before press time.

rtumilty@postmedia.com

Twitter: @RyanTumilty

