The increasing security risks caused by the death of a prominent Iranian general have led NATO to temporarily suspend a training mission in Iraq led by Canadian troops, the federal defense minister said Saturday.

Harjit Sajjani issued a brief statement echoing comments from the military alliance, which said the non-combat operation dubbed the NATO Mission Iraq Iraq was pending after the death of General Qassem Soleimani. The general, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the originator of his regional security strategy, was killed along with other senior Iraqi militants in a Friday morning air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Sajjan said that while the purpose of NATO’s mission to prevent the revival of Islamic extremism remains valid, the current political climate necessitated the suspension of the operation to protect those involved.

“NATO’s mission and Operation IMPACT’s mandate remain the same, but all training activities in Iraq have been temporarily suspended as we continue to monitor the security environment,” Sajjan said in a statement. “We are taking all necessary measures for the safety and security of our civilian and military personnel.”

Sajjan’s remarks echoed NATO spokesman Dylan White, who said personnel safety was “paramount”.

Trump’s air strike, commissioned without consulting the US congress or US military allies, has both caused a dramatic boost in regional tensions and fears of sweeping war.

Trump has said he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict, while US officials claimed Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered US troops.

But Iran has pledged revenge for the death of Soleiman, who drew thousands on the streets of Baghdad on Saturday for his funeral.

Although it is not clear how or when Iran can respond, any retaliation is likely to come after three days of mourning declared in Iran and Iraq. All eyes were on Iraq, where the US and Iran have been competing for influence since the US-led invasion of 2003.

The NATO mission, created at the request of the Iraqi government, was intended to help train and advise various military personnel. It has been under Canadian command since its launch in the fall of 2018, with Major General Jennie Carignan currently leading the mission. Other participating countries include Australia, Sweden and Finland.

The Department of Homeland Security in Canada said the decision to suspend the mission applied to the 250 military members working with the NATO training mission, as well as dozens of special forces troops working in the northern part of the country with Iraqi security forces . There was no immediate word on the status of Canadian troops stationed in the country.

The government also urged civilians to stay away from Iraq and Iran’s border regions, saying those who are already there should consider leaving. The caution came in an official travel advice issued Friday, citing heightened tensions in the wake of the air strike.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilizing militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the fight against the Islamic State group. He was also blamed for attacks on American troops and American allies returning decades later.

The Quds Force he commanded is part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, reporting to the country’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei. The Quds Force trains and equips foreign militias, carries out bombs and assassinations, and otherwise uses unconventional methods to expand Iran’s military and diplomatic influence. “Quds” is the Arabic and Persian name for Jerusalem.

The United States appointed Quds Force a terrorist organization in 2007. Canada sued in 2012, with Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne reiterating the government’s attitude to him and the body he commanded within hours of his death.

“Canada has long been troubled by the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, led by Qassem Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect on the region and beyond,” according to a statement from Champagne released on Friday.

– with files from The Associated Press

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

