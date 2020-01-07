advertisement

A Canadian-led training mission in Iraq is in bad shape after the head of the NATO military alliance indicated Monday that there are no plans to close it permanently.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg instead defended the training mission, which includes 250 Canadian soldiers and is being commanded by a Canadian general, essential to defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

“We have suspended our training mission now because of the security situation on the ground, but we are ready to resume training when the situation makes it possible,” Stoltenberg said after a meeting with NATO ambassadors in Brussels.

The training mission was suspended over the weekend due to security concerns following the May-Iranian assassination. Qassem Soleimani from a US plane crashed near Baghdad airport Friday night.

Soleimani was the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran and was widely considered the second most powerful leader in Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It also had a significant impact on Iraq and the surrounding Middle East.

In response to Soleimani’s assassination, Iraq’s interim prime minister and parliament called for all US and foreign troops to leave the country amid fears that Iran or its relatives in the region would launch retaliatory strikes against Western forces.

Stoltenberg tweeted questions about Iraq’s demands for the removal of all foreign troops from the country, citing that the alliance was there at the invitation of Iraqi authorities, adding: “We will continue to work closely to have close dialogue. with the Iraqi government. “

The Canadian government did not offer any clarity on the state of the military mission in a statement regarding Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaking to Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali al-Hakim on Monday.

Champagne reiterated Canada’s support for the fight against ISIL, the statement read, though both foreign ministers agreed the de-escalation was needed to ensure Iraq’s long-term security and stability.

“Minister Champagne pledged to continue working with the Iraqi government to achieve the peace, stability and prosperity that the Iraqi people want and deserve,” the statement added. “Both ministers have agreed to maintain close ties in the coming days and weeks.”

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan similarly offered few details about a conversation he had with Stoltenberg about the NATO training mission.

Canada has commanded NATO’s training mission since it was created in 2018, with May-find. Jennie Carignan has recently taken the lead. The mission was set up to train the Iraqi army at military bases so they could defend against any ISIL revival.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

