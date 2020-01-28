advertisement

SHANGHAI – Canada has joined the United States to warn of travel to China and issued a closer travel warning as a spreading coronavirus outbreak killed 81 people, tens of millions were stranded during the biggest holiday of the year, and global markets messed up.

Global stocks fell, oil prices hit a three-month low, and China’s yuan fell to its lowest level in 2020 as investors were concerned about damage to the world’s second largest economy due to travel bans and an extended Lunar New Year.

US President Donald Trump offered China any help it needed on Monday, while the US State Department said the Americans should “rethink” a visit to all of China because of the new virus.

Medical officials are seen as passengers leaving Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, on January 27, 2020. (Aly Song / Reuters)

Canada, which has two confirmed cases of the virus and is investigating 19 other potential cases, warned its citizens against traveling to the Chinese province of Hubei at the heart of the outbreak.

Authorities in this Chinese province are increasingly worrying the public about their initial response to the virus. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak to encourage medical professionals and promised reinforcements.

Li visited Wuhan in a blue protective suit and mask and praised the doctors. He said that another 2,500 workers would be added in the next two days and visited the site of a new hospital that will be built in days.

Transmission electron micrograph of the first individual case of the coronavirus on January 27, 2020. (Handout via Reuters)

Li, the oldest leader who has visited Wuhan since the outbreak, was featured on state television in chants of “Wuhan jiayou!” – a reminder to keep her strength up.

Anger rises

In China’s heavily censored social media, officials are experiencing growing anger over the virus, which is believed to come from a market where wildlife was sold illegally.

Some criticized the governor of Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, after twice correcting the number of face masks made during a press conference.

“If he messes up the data multiple times, it’s no wonder the disease has spread so much,” said one user on Weibo’s social media platform.

In a rare public self-criticism, the mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, said that the management of the city’s crisis was “not good enough” and that he was ready to step down.

The central Chinese city of 11 million people is in virtual isolation, and much of Hubei, where almost 60 million people live, is under travel restrictions.

Elsewhere in China, people from the region were asked about their movements. “Hubei people are discriminated against,” a Wuhan resident complained about Weibo.

Security personnel checks the temperature of a customer who enters the Hema Fresh store in Alibaba after the corona virus outbreak during the Chinese New Year holidays in Beijing, China, on January 27, 2020. (Tingshu Wang / Reuters)

Cases related to people traveling from Wuhan have been confirmed in a dozen countries, from Japan to the United States. The authorities said they examined 110 people in 26 countries.

Sri Lanka was the last to confirm a case.

Concerned investors

Investors are concerned about the impact on travel, tourism and general economic activity. There is consensus that economic performance will be impacted in the short term as authorities cut back on travel and add three days to the weeklong New Year holidays, when millions traditionally travel by train, road and plane, to limit the spread of the virus ,

Asian and European stocks fell, with the Japanese Nikkei average falling 2 percent, the largest one-day decline in five months. Demand for safe investments such as the Japanese yen and treasury bills increased. European stocks fell more than 2 percent.

The US S&P 500 closed almost 1.6 percent.

“China is the biggest driver of global growth, so it couldn’t have started worse,” said Alec Young, FTSE Russell’s general manager for global market research.

During the outbreak of Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, which killed nearly 800 people worldwide, demand for passengers in Asia fell by 45 percent. The travel industry is now more dependent on Chinese travelers.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, where there have already been eight cases, banned access to people who had recently visited Hubei.

Some European tour operators have canceled trips to China while governments around the world are working to return nationals.

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, the newly identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, but it’s too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

“What we know about this virus is that the transmission is through human contact, but we’re talking about close contact, i.e. less than a meter,” said Jerome Salomon, a senior official from the French Ministry of Health.

“Crossing someone (infected) on the street is not a threat. The risk is low if you spend a little time around that person, and it is higher if you spend a lot of time near that person. “

By Cheng Leng and Josh Horwitz

