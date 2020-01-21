advertisement

Canada was recently voted the second best country in the world in a global survey.

The Best Country Report was compiled from the United States News and the United States World Report. It was created from a survey of 20,000 people from 36 countries around the world.

The 2020 report looked at 73 countries, and the ranking is based on “how people’s perceptions define countries based on a number of qualitative characteristics”.

The authors of the reports note that almost half of those surveyed believe that conditions have worsened worldwide over the past year and that the gap between rich and poor has widened.

Switzerland was voted the best country in the world for the fourth time in a row. The report notes that despite its small size, Switzerland has made significant cultural contributions. “Swiss citizens have won more Nobel Prizes and registered more patents per capita than most other nations. And their neutrality in conflict phases has attracted some of the world’s best immigrants, including James Joyce, George Byron and Voltaire.”

Canada followed in second place, with the authors of the reports noting that the Great White North has extensive wilderness and is known to welcome immigrants. The report particularly highlights how Canada encourages immigrants to respect their own cultures and celebrates diversity. In addition, Canada was considered by the respondents to be the most transparent country in the world.

Japan finished third, Germany and Australia fourth and fifth respectively.

The five best countries in the world

Switzerland

Canada

Japan

Germany

Australia

The five lowest countries in the world

Lebanon

Serbia

Oman

Belarus

Tunisia

The ranking is formed in partnership between the BAV Group (a unit of the global marketing communications company VMLY & R) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The ranking list contains 65 metrics.

