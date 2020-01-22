advertisement

DUBAI – Iran said it had requested US and French authorities for equipment to unload information from black boxes on a Ukrainian aircraft, citing outrageous sites that want registrants to be analyzed abroad.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who lost 57 of the 176 people killed in the crash, said Iran did not have the ability to read the data and he requested that the cabin and flight recorders be sent to France. Kiev wants registrants sent to Ukraine.

The U.S.-built Boeing 737 flight from Ukraine International Airlines crashed by Iranian forces on January 8 during a period of military-type attacks involving the United States killing of a senior Iranian general in January. 3.

advertisement

Tehran, already embroiled in a long deadlock with the United States over its nuclear program, has given mixed signals on whether to hand over the recorder.

An Iranian aviation official had said on Saturday that the black boxes would be sent to Ukraine, only to support the comments reported a day later, saying they would be analyzed at home.

A further delay in sending them abroad is likely to increase international pressure on Iran, whose military has said it shot down the plane incorrectly while on high alert in tense hours after Iran fired rockets at Sh. BA in Iraq.

“If the right supplies and equipment are provided, information can be retrieved and reconstructed within a short period of time,” the Civil Aviation Organization Iran said in its second preliminary report on the disaster released late Monday.

A list of equipment needed by Iran has been sent to the French Accident Agency BEA and the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Iranian aviation body said.

“So far, these countries have not given a positive response to the delivery of equipment to (Iran),” he said. He said two TOR-M1 surface-to-air missiles had been launched just minutes after the Ukrainian aircraft took off from Tehran.

PR PRESA MAXIMUM ‘

Iran’s aviation body says it does not have the equipment needed to download information from the recorder model on the 737-year-old Boeing.

General Electric Co. has received a license from the US Treasury Department to help investigate the crash, a Reuters GE spokesman said Tuesday.

Under US sanctions law, the Office of the Treasurer of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) must give approval to US investigators to participate in the investigation and potentially travel to Iran.

GE co-owns US French with Safran SA of France. CFM firm that made airplane engines.

Trudeau said the data should be downloaded immediately.

“There must be qualified experts doing this, but it is also a matter of technology and equipment and is not available in Iran,” he told a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“There is a broad consensus in the international community that France would be the right place to send those boxes (and) we continue to pressure Iran to do just that.”

Trudeau also said Tehran’s refusal to accept dual citizenship was a challenge when it came to helping support the families of Canadian victims, many of whom had close ties to Iran.

Iran, which took several days to acknowledge its role in the plane crash and faced street protests at home, as a result, fired its missiles at US targets in response to a US drone strike that killed the general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on January 3rd.

Iran has for years faced US sanctions that limited its ability to buy modern airplanes and purchase products with US technology. Many passenger planes used in Iran are old.

Under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran received sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear work. But Washington imposed US sanctions following the withdrawal from the pact in 2018, a move that has led to the continued escalation of tension in recent months between the United States and Iran.

European governments say they want to save the deal but have also suggested it may be time for a broader pact, in line with Trump’s call for an agreement that would go beyond Iran’s nuclear work and include its program and activities. for missiles in the region.

Iran says it will not negotiate with sanctions in the country.

Since the plane crash, Iran’s chief justice Ebrahim Raisi has said compensation should be paid to the families of the victims, many of whom were Iranians or dual nationals.

Canada, Ukraine, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden, all of whom have lost citizens, have demanded that Iran make payments (Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Winnipeg and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan)

advertisement