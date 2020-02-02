advertisement

Canada now has four confirmed cases of the novel corona virus, although health officials say the last case in Ontario is a mild one and there is no evidence of an increased risk to the public.

A woman in her twenties, a university student in London, Ontario, returned to Canada from the affected area in China on January 23, Ontario health officials said on Friday, but showed no symptoms until the next day.

“Protocols and procedures were followed excellently, so there was no risk to the ontarians and healthcare system in the process,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario.

Initial tests in Ontario actually showed that the woman was negative for the virus, but tests at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg came back as “weakly positive,” Williams said.

“The point is that the viral load was also very low,” he said, referring to the amount of virus in a person’s body. “However, to be thorough and precautionary, this case should be changed to a positive case.”

Dr. Vanessa Allen, director of medical microbiology for the Public Health Ontario Laboratory, said the tests are evolving, and the Ontario laboratory applied two tests to the sample versus five tests in the national laboratory. All other negative cases in Ontario have been retested with a more sensitive test and remain negative, she said. The national laboratory has also almost completely re-tested these samples and found no further positive results, Allen said.

Dr. Ontario’s Deputy Medical Director Barbara Yaffe said a person would be free of the virus if two tests at least 24 hours apart were negative.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontario’s public health system had shown a “remarkable” response to the new virus.

“As we learn more about the novel 2019 corona virus, related tools and processes are becoming more precise and effective,” she said in a statement. “Every Ontarian should have complete confidence in the safety of our committed healthcare professionals. Because of their hard work, the risk for the Ontarian remains low.”

The woman in the new case had no symptoms when she returned to Canada, but has been self-isolating since then and only left home to go to the hospital, where the staff wore protective clothing, said Dr. Chris Mackie, the health doctor for the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“The patient is isolated at home,” he said. “She’s perfectly healthy now. She’s been healthy for several days.”

The woman is a student at Western University, but has not been on campus since returning to London, the school said in a statement.

Both parents were sick in a Wuhan hospital, Mackie said, but their illnesses were mild, so they weren’t tested for the novel corona virus.

“That is one of the reasons why she was particularly attentive,” he said.

On Friday, a Toronto hospital released a man who had Canada’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center reported that he is now recovering at home with his wife, who also has the virus.

“As the week progressed, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer needed inpatient care,” the hospital said. “Sunnybrook has contacted Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home.”

The man in his fifties traveled from China to Toronto last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus. The patient’s wife, who was traveling with him, also became ill, but had less severe symptoms and was at home in self-isolation.

Canada’s other confirmed case is a person in British Columbia who was also isolated at home. This case is also related to recent trips.

The novel corona virus has now infected nearly 10,000 people around the world, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

On Friday evening, China had 11,791 confirmed cases with a death toll of 259. The vast majority were in Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, where the first diseases were found in December. No deaths have been reported outside of China.

The WHO said that most people who had the disease had mild cases, although 20 percent had severe symptoms. Symptoms include fever and cough and, in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Canadian officials said the measures to prevent the spread of the disease are effective in this country and there is no need to change plans.

In the United States, officials issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan earlier this week.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press

