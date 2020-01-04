advertisement

A $ 182.5 million federal government program to date has subsidized 102 electric charging stations across Canada, but some locations are used barely once a day under a Natural Resources audit in Canada.

“Overall, demand for electric vehicles has increased substantially in Canada,” NRCan reports, despite a 1,254 percent increase in electric vehicle sales between 2013 and 2018. 44,000 vehicles purchased in Canada in 2018 represented only three precedents of the re car for that year.

The Ottawa Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Initiative provides half the cost of electric vehicle charging stations up to $ 50,000 and the same deal for natural gas or hydrogen gas stations up to $ 1 million . NRCan savings.

advertisement

Proposers include municipalities and businesses and in addition to power stations, seven natural gas stations and three hydrogen gas stations have been built so far, and their construction exceeded NRCan expectations.

“EV stations are present in densely populated areas, selected locations remotely and along the main cross-Canada corridor,” according to the department, which reviewed each site before approving funding.

Unfortunately, less than six percent of the units were in sufficient service to ensure any measure of success.

“As of March 31, 2019, only six of the 102 EV stations reported usage data to the NRCan; data was not provided for the remaining stations because they have not yet been operational for a full year, “according to the NRCan audit.

Courtesy of NRCan.

Of the half-dozen stations NRCan was able to collect 365 days of usage data – two in Peel Region (Ontario) and four in Quebec – electric vehicle chargers were used 2.6 times per day on average.

The EV Chargers Pairift in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., Barely registered a fee per day (1.2) compared to nearly four times (3.7) for Peel stations. Based on an average charging time of 38 minutes for Peel sites loading sites, the infrastructure has been idle for more than 21 hours a day.

The federal program aims to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, for which transportation accounts for approximately 25 percent of Canada’s annual GHG output, which in 2016 was 704 megatons.

In order for Canada to meet its Paris Agreement commitments, total annual GHG emissions must be brought to 512 mT / year, or 30 percent below the 2005 level.

advertisement