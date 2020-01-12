advertisement

Elections Canada says Wexit is now eligible to register as a political party in the federal election.

The federal agency’s website says the western separatist group was granted eligibility status on Friday, and Wexit Canada leader Peter Downing announced the news to cheers during a rally Saturday at the Alberta legislature.

Eligibility requirements include presenting the names, addresses, and signatures of the 250 voters who are party members and support the party’s application for registration, as well as a logo and purpose of the party.

Once a party is eligible, it can register when it approves a confirmed candidate in a general election or by-election.

Benefits of registering with the Chief Electoral Officer include having the party name appear on the ballot, the right to issue tax bills for donations and partial reimbursement of election expenses.

A Wexit Facebook post in Canada says it plans to nominate 104 candidates – one for each of the federal rides in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – and compete in any Western federal election between now and the next general election.

“Now we have officially something you can vote on and now we have formally established the reasons – the necessary conditions – to have a referendum on partition,” Daing said, telling the Saturday crowd that it is impossible for the Conservatives to form never govern again.

“It gives Albertans an opportunity: to be governed by Justin Trudeau forever, or to vote for your independence.”

Speakers at the rally expressed support for veterans and firearms rights, as well as opposition to Trudeau, the carbon tax and the United Nations.

Downing filed the paperwork in Elections Canada to form a federal Wexit party in early November, saying his group had sent the agency over 500 signatures.

He said at the time he could do, in his words, for Western Canada what the Quebecois Block does for Quebec.

Following the October 21 federal election, an attractive separatist movement in Alberta gained momentum under the umbrella “Wexit”, a name that appeared to be coined to mimic the Brexit movement aimed at separating Britain from the European Union.

The group drew large crowds to several rallies in late 2019 and hopes to hold future referendums on division in each of the four western provinces.

According to the Wexit Canada website, Liberalist Justin Trudeau’s government has continued the agenda of the late Pierre Elliot Trudeau and implemented laws and regulations “designed to squeeze the West into submission through economic devastation leading to poverty and government support.”

