Canada was demanding payback.

The national won it, and then some, in a dominant wire rope performance Saturday at the junior hockey world championships.

The Canadians scored three times before their semifinal with Finland was four minutes old in the cruise to a 5-0 victory that creates an oral gold showdown with Russia on Sunday.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice, while Connor McMichael, with a goal and an assist, Jamie Drysdale and Ty Dellandrea secured the rest of the offense.

Joel Hofer picked up his fourth straight win and first international shutout. Barrett Hayton, who was injured in the third period, and Aidan Dudas came in with two assists for Canada, who lost in last year’s quarterfinal to the home-grown Finns.

Justus Annunen, who entered with a better .936 save percentage after emptying the United States 1-0 in the quarter, took the loss for shell-shocked Finland.

Russia, which embarrassed Canada 6-0 in the preliminary round, defeated Sweden 5-4 in overtime to take the next semifinal. Finland will meet its Scandinavian rival bronze on Sunday.

Canada beat Russia in the 2015 gold medal match in Toronto.

The Finns crushed Canadian dreams in the 2019 world juniors on the way to winning their third gold in six years, tying their quarterfinal with under a minute to go on a ridiculous karma to silence the Vancouver crowd.

Canada had some glorious chances to secure the overtime, but captain Max Comtois stopped in a penalty kick before Noah Dobson’s stick was broken as he looked at a noisy and empty cage.

Finland immediately broke to the other side, and shutout defender Toni Utunen took a drop pass and tied a shot high on Michael DiPietro to shatter Canadian dreams.

There will be no more repeats this night at a jam-packed, strong, beer-filled Ostravar Arena.

Canada, which has not won gold when the event was played in Europe since the Czech Republic was last organized in 2008, got off to a flying start just 1:48 when McMichael – a late addition to injury at summer camp team – made trouble the fourth goal of the tournament under 20 behind Annunen’s glove.

Predicted the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, Lafreniere made it 2-0 with his third in 3:05 when he received a fancy feed from Nolan Foote, who returned to action after being pulled 53 seconds in Thursday’s quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, and pitched a short back with an ankle roll.

The vocal, well-lubricated Canadian fans who made the long trip to the Czech Republic were on the dream track, and the flooding continued just 50 seconds later when Drysdale, a 17-year-old defenseman, raised the defensive line. Bowen Byrami was ill, moved to the slot before catching his first to make three goals in just over two minutes.

Hofer, who had never played internationally at any level before snatching victory from Nico Daws in the loss to Russia, made a nice save later in the period to keep things at 3-0.

Black-clad Canada took its fourth with 5:11 left in the period when Dudas removed the ball from Annunen and Dellandrea scored for his third.

Saturday’s game included five players who adapted for Canada in recent years’ quarters – Lafreniere, Hayton, Joe Veleno, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith – while Finland had three returnees to Utunen, Ville Heinola and Anttoni Honka.

Calm and chilled Hofer captain Finnish captain Lassi Thomson was shot with a 2-on-1 in the second period.

Moments after Veleno posted the post, Lafreniere scored his fourth in a lead to make it 5-0 with 2:07 left in the period for the gold medalists 17 times.

The only weakness on an otherwise perfect night for Canada came early in the third period when Hayton, who is tied for the tournament lead with 11 points, appeared to injure his left arm or shoulder after crashing on the boards. bottom line while battling Thomson.

Having accumulated over its weight on the international stage in recent years after winning just two of its first 37 world juniors, Finland failed to match its opponent’s speed, structure and desire.

Canadian fans began chanting “We want Russia!” In the middle of the third.

They will get their wish.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

