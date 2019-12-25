advertisement

Canada already has a political party that supports carbon taxes, expanding managerial bureaucracy, giving more of our tax dollars to foreign countries, disrupting the economy with endless regulation, removing rights from law-abiding gun owners as they ignore gang crime, endlessly raising immigration levels without debate, showing weakness against China, serving the elitist political and corporate class at the expense of Canadians, and sacrificing our energy sector at the altar of virtue signaling.

That party is called the Liberal Party.

They already rule the country, and the results are increasingly devastating as Canada’s economy weakens, our national unity is destroyed, and political divide reaches unprecedented levels.

And yet, most of the founding media experts think Canada needs another Liberal Party.

Case in point, the attempt to push Jean Chares as a Conservative leader, and councils calling on Conservatives to stop protecting law-abiding gun owners and stop carbon tax opposition.

Democracy really only matters if there are actual elections. After all, thousands of countries have “elections” without being democratic. In those places, you have to choose from an approved list of candidates that all agree on everything, and all are looked at in the same power structure.

Sure, you have to vote, but there is a chance ZERO that your vote will change anything.

And, if the establishment elites get in the way, that will become Canada.

If Canada’s “Conservative” Party ends up as a carbon tax-backing party, demonizes law-abiding gun owners, damages our energy sector, concentrates power in elitist bureaucracy, refuses to even discuss immigration, and gives them more a lot of our money foreign countries, then what is the purpose of having a “Conservative Party?”

There would simply be two Liberal parties and the Canadians would be denied any real choice.

The fact is, the elites do not believe that the Canadian Conservatives deserve a voice.

The Conservative base, heavily concentrated in the West and Rural Ontario, represents a large part of the country, much larger than the MDP, Greens and Bloc bases.

However, the elites believe that the Conservative base should be silenced, and they have contempt and even hatred for the base.

Their attempt to transform the Conservative Party into another Liberal Party is an expression of this contempt, and risks erasing what is left of Canada’s democracy.

Our choices must offer us a real choice, and that means having real opportunities. And that is why the Conservative Party should remain a unique organization that offers something that other parties do not.

Canada is already suffering under the Liberal Party. The last thing we need is another.

