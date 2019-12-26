advertisement

Canada was relieved at last year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

The host country led its opener against Denmark 3-0 after the first period, 8-0 with two and pumped home six more in the final 20 minutes of a 14-0 victory.

advertisement

The 2020 curtain racer against a known enemy should provide a bit more drama.

Canada on Thursday begins the newest tranche of the under-20 event against the United States in a game loaded with skill, speed, familiarity and perhaps the greatest of all, intensity.

“On fire,” Canadian quarterback Jacob Bernard-Docker, an Ottawa Senators first-round pick, said of the rivalry. “Two countries that don’t like playing against each other.”

Named as Canada’s captain before hitting the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Ostrava Arena, Barrett Hayton said watching their ancestors go into battle was part of the boost.

“That’s what you think when you think about international competition,” said Hayton, who played 14 times with the Arizona Coyotes this season before being loaned to the Canadian youth group World Cup. “It’s definitely going to be an intense game.”

The feeling on the other hand is, of course, mutual.

“This rivalry is one like no other,” said junior American sniper Cole Caufield, a first-round pick in the Montreal Canadiens. “Countries are country versus country. It’s not just a team versus a team. It will be so special to be a part of it.”

“No team likes each other,” added US captain Mattias Samuelsson, a Buffalo Sabers prospect and the son of former NHL defender Kjell Samuelsson. “It’s going to be a good game to start with.”

Seen as the top runners in the 10-team tournament, Canada and the US sit in a tough Group B with the ever-dangerous Russia, host Czechs and a German program that continues to improve.

Group A, which is being discussed in nearby Trinec, includes Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

Whereas in previous years it would be built before the confrontation in Canada-US. – often on New Year’s Eve – this match comes much sooner and will give a team a big advantage early on.

“You got a big test right away,” said Ty Dellandrea, a Dallas Stars first round pick named as one of Canada’s alternate captains, along with teammate Joe Veleno and quarterback Ty Smith. “It will be good for us to bring our game to the highest level right from the start.”

The Americans defeated their northern neighbors 2-1 out in a shootout at the Orchard Park, NY round-robin event at the 2018 event in their latest meeting in the world juniors – Canada’s only flaw on the way to won her 17th gold medal in the teens showcase.

Other recent results saw the U.S. beat Canada 5-4 in a shootout to capture the 2017 final in Montreal as they also won 3-1 in Toronto on New Year’s Eve.

“You don’t have to put your foot in the water – you have to get inside,” said American center Shane Pinto, another Ottawa first-round pick. “It’s going to be tough, but I think we’re ready.”

One of five players returning from last year’s stunning sixth-place finish in Vancouver and Victoria, Hayton said wearing ‘C’ for Canada will be special.

“I was just honored,” the 19-year-old center said. “You idolize the guys playing here.”

Canadian head coach Dale Hunter said Hayton’s professional experience played a factor in the decision.

“He’s a leader,” said Hunter, himself a former NHL captain. “On and off the ice he’s a kid of character.”

The coach remained covenant about Thursday’s goalkeeper, but Nico Daws, a net with zero international experience before this month, is in favor of the odds.

The unwritten netwriter network was never really on the Canadian Hockey radar before the start of the season making him the Ontario Hockey League leader with a 2.06 goals-against average and a 0.939 save average for Guelph Storm.

“Been crazy,” the 19-year-old said of his last four months. “I haven’t gotten all that yet. It’s one of those things … I don’t know if I can appreciate it enough until I look back.”

Daws tried to throw cold water talking about his inexperience at this or any similar stage, but the fact remains along with Joel Hofer, the same non-probative No.2 presumptive, Canadian wrinkle remains a massive question .

“It’s a great environment. Very intimidating, I think you can tell,” Daws said. “But I’m just there to stop the pucks.”

Hayton, Veleno, Smith, star Alexis Lafreniere and blue team Jared McIsaac were all part of the Canadian team that went home bitterly disappointed by last year’s tournament after falling to Finland in the quarter-finals – a feeling they want no part of here in the Czech Republic.

“I don’t think there’s any word needed,” said Hayton, whose team faces Russia in another quarterback on Friday. “We all have that fire inside us.”

Americans, meanwhile, are just as motivated after losing the 2019 gold to the Finns with less than 90 seconds to play in regulation.

“Last year was a heartwarming one,” said Samuelsson, one of five returnees. “The feeling you have, you don’t want it again.”

Both the United States and Canada are sick of practicing and playing games in exhibitions.

It’s time for someone to penalize the last chapter of the rivalry.

“That’s what you’re looking for,” Hunter said. “They are a good team, we are a good team. That’s what will make it a hockey game.

“You want that adrenaline. You want to be in action. That’s what it’s all about.”

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement