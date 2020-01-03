advertisement

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne is urging all parties to exercise restraint after a US air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

“Canada is in touch with our international partners. The security and well-being of Canadians in Iraq and the region, including our troops and diplomats, is our main concern, “he said.” We call on all parties to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation. Our goal is and remains an Iraq. united and consistent.

Canada has deployed 850 military members in the region, including pilots and special forces troops who are training local soldiers engaged in the fight against ISIS, through training missions and other support roles.

“Canada has long been troubled by the Qods Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, led by Qasem Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing effect on the region and beyond,” Champagne said.

Shuvaloy Majumdar, the former foreign policy director under the Harper government, said it was fair for Champagne to call for exhumation, but said Ottawa’s response lacked “full” support for the US that could be considered undervalued. of Iran aggressions.

“I think de-escalation is certainly an apt call, but to somehow insinuate that US foreign policy has unnecessarily escalated the situation is not the best way to frame it.”

He said Ottawa should try to unite the players and firmly establish its position towards the region.

“Overall, it’s about building a consensus about what the end game is about. It’s good that Soleiman has been removed from the map, but it gets a little sharper when it comes to the region’s long-term stability.”

He said he believes Canadian troops will not be in great danger of retaliation.

“I have a feeling it will be mostly against American personnel and American assets – maybe Israel.”

The US government issued a travel advisory encouraging all US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible. They also advised residents not to approach the embassy in Baghdad, which has endured days of turmoil and attempts to enter the building. The country has long warned its residents against traveling to Iran.

A similar advice to Iraq has been in place for Canadians for months, and Canadians have also been advised to avoid areas of Iran near the Iraqi border.

Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s elite Quds force and was considered the second most important man in the country, behind only Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

