Canada celebrates after beating Russia in Junior World in the Czech Republic on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (IIHF)
Canada beats Russia 4-3 at the young ages of the world to take home gold
Canada comes from behind to get gold
Canada has beaten Russia 4-3 to take home gold in the world juniors in the eke republic on Sunday.
GAME OVER! 🇨🇦 IT’S THE GOLDEN ART! 🥇
📊 https://t.co/VQkLHdMwrD#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/bh2oQUP3vF
– #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) January 5, 2020
Can Canadians are bringing GOLD home! @hc_wjc overtaken @russiahockey and are the 2020 #WorldJuniors Champions! 🥇
M M MUCH: https://t.co/Tty9TSeGXs pic.twitter.com/yJ74tK6ySQ
– IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 5, 2020
