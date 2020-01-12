advertisement

Bush fires have been raging in Australia for months. At least 25 people have died. News of the impact on wildlife is devastating. Residents have been forced to flee to beaches or even offshore boats to find safety.

But tourism officials in Australia, the sixth largest country in the world, insist it is still open for business – and that many places that are spared are eager to welcome visitors.

“As fires continue to affect parts of Australia, many areas are unaffected and most tourism businesses are still open,” Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director of Tourism Australia, said in a statement. “It is more important than ever to gather around our communities and the tourism sector that may have been affected.”

With this in mind, these are some questions potential visitors may have as they consider traveling to Australia.

Is it safe to visit Australia?

As long as visitors avoid fire areas – and remain aware of air quality if they have health conditions that make them particularly susceptible to tobacco – they need to be safe. Many of the most visited destination cities are without fires, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. And international airports are operating normally, according to tourism officials.

In a statement Friday, Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham challenged the misinformation on the internet and in some media that “exaggerates the geographical extent of these tragic fires”.

“I urge people with a booking or considering travel to make sure they have the facts and no longer do harm to tourism operators by unnecessarily staying away,” he said.

What is the best way to stay up to date on risks?

Tourism Australia has an information page listing many of the country’s most popular sites for international visitors, as well as their status. On Friday, it showed a partial impact on the Blue Mountains and the South Coast in New South Wales; the impact of the smoke fog on Canberra; influence on Kangaroo Island in South Australia and in East Gippsland and Upper Murray in Victoria. The site includes links to regional tourism sites for more detailed information, as well as regional emergency or fire service locations.

Are cruise ships still going to Australia?

Most of the major cruise destinations are not in hazardous areas, although five itineraries have so far been adjusted to avoid some regional ports.

“So far, only a few minor changes have been needed for a small number of cruises visiting specific locations in south-eastern Australia,” Joel Katz, managing director of the International Cruise Lines Association, told Australasia in a statement. “The country’s major cities and much of its coastline remains open to visitors and most cruises are continuing unaffected and as planned.”

He said cruise lines have been monitoring the situation closely in case further changes are needed.

Does Australia even require tourists now?

Absolutely. “The best way to support Australia, Australian communities and the tourism sector is to keep visiting,” Tourism Australia says on its website. “If you cannot travel to an area affected by fires, one of the many ways to help you involves rebuilding instead of canceling a planned trip to support communities in the coming months.”

Jarryd Salem, co-founder of Sydney-based adventure travel blog Nomadasaurus, said in an email that anyone considering a visit should understand that the “vast majority” of the country is not affected by the disaster.

Visitors every potential visitor should also realize that Australia is in dire need of tourism now in light of this disaster.

“While certain regions will be impacted most of the summer, there are a host of other destinations to explore, all as beautiful and welcoming as ever,” he said. “Visitors to any prospective visitor should also understand that Australia is in dire need of tourism now in the light of this disaster. Many communities rely heavily on tourism to boost local economies, and choosing to visit will directly aid recovery.”

Officials are thinking about the long run as well. Winchester said in its statement that the affected regions will again become safe destinations when recovering in the coming months or years.

“Australia’s fire affected areas will be rebuilt and I am sure travelers from all over the world, including the US, will continue to visit, not only to support the recovery of these areas, but because they will continue to be world-class tourism destinations, ”he said.

What can visitors do to help?

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that officials are asking potential donors to send money instead of clothes, food or other goods. The paper brings together a fundraising effort for specific needs including firefighters in New South Wales and Victoria; alleviating hunger; fire victims and some wildlife organizations.

How is life for the locals now?

The experiences are very different depending on where they live, of course. Some residents have lost loved ones; others have lost their homes.

Even in areas like Sydney not directly affected by the fires, a reminder of the flames. Lindsay Buckley, a Sydney resident who wrote about the fires on her Frugal Frolicker blog, said in an email that the air quality has been terrible.

“Some mornings I wake up and my apartment smells like fire,” she said. “Some days it’s so cloudy with smoke that you can barely see the horizon.”

Still, Salem said, the reality of the disaster weighs heavily on area residents, even if they are not in any danger.

“The Australian Singledo is feeling the emotional feel of these fires, even those that are not directly affected by them, but it is not changing who we are as people,” he wrote. “Any traveler who decides to come and support our communities in the coming months and years will be welcomed with open arms and heartfelt appreciation.”

