Choosing a college course is easy – but paying for enrollment fees, living expenses, and fast-paced rental is another thing

Technological University Dublin’s annual Student Cost of Living Guide estimates that funding a student who doesn’t live at home costs an average of nearly € 12,000 a year.

For those who live at home during their studies, the estimated average cost is still high: just under € 7,000.

It is important to calculate to make sure that the option chosen by your son or daughter is affordable.

A grant from the state scholarship agency can be a critical factor in a student’s decision to accept a course offer.

About 43 percent of students registered this year receive a scholarship from Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi).

These students pay € 3,000, and many also receive a maintenance grant.

Can I apply now?

Susi will open her online application system for the academic year 2020/2021 in early April.

It usually receives up to 100,000 applications and awards around 75,000 of them.

Those who tick the Susi option on their CAO application forms agree that the CAO will share their information with Susi. This always benefits the students and enables them to secure funding as early as possible.

Susi takes care of applications that are always submitted first. It is therefore important that you apply as early as possible after the April opening date.

How do I apply?

You can apply via the Susi website (susi.ie). There is an “authorization checker” on the homepage to get an idea of ​​whether you are eligible for a scholarship.

For the academic year 2020/2021, your application for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 will be assessed based on the gross income from all sources.

If the self-employment / farming / renting income is part of the family income, students must submit a full set of trading accounts for 2019, as well as confirmation that the tax returns for the year have been addressed to the Revenue Commissioners (so-called tax authorities) in recognition of self-assessment).

Susi also provides support for recognized full-time education in post-leaving certification courses, postgraduate studies, and in some cases for students outside the state.

Students who take part in further training (usually courses after completing their studies) can receive a maintenance allowance, the amount of which depends on the income that can be achieved in the household in the previous year and the distance of the student from the place of residence to college (more or less) less than 45 km).

For students in the postgraduate course, those who are entitled to the special tariff can receive a contribution (maximum 6,270 €) and maintenance contributions.

Interestingly, eligible students who attend courses at many facilities outside the state can only receive a maintenance grant – just for freshmen.

CAO offers

If you receive a scholarship for your first course choice in August, you will receive an updated scholarship letter when Susi receives details of your accepted course through the CAO.

If you receive a scholarship to study at a bachelor’s level but do not receive an offer from the CAO and instead take a PLC course, you must notify Susi using the online form for notification of course changes.

Incidentally, the first payment date for maintenance payments in the coming academic year is September and October for further training measures.

