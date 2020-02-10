advertisement

Taken together, the slowdown in labor force growth and the shift to services may explain almost all of the recent slowdown, according to Vollrath. He is not impressed by many other explanations that have been offered, such as the slow pace of capital investment, increased trade pressures, rising inequality, reduced technological opportunities or increased monopoly power . In her story, everything follows from the choices we made: “It turns out that slow growth is the optimal response to massive economic success.”

Vollrath’s analysis implies that all major economies are likely to see slower growth rates as their populations age – a pattern first established in Japan in the 1990s. But growth of 2% n is not negligible. If the U.S. economy continues to grow at this rate, its size will have doubled by 2055, and in a century it will be almost eight times its current size. If you are thinking of accelerating growth in other wealthy countries and growing developing economies at a slightly faster rate, you can easily summarize scenarios in which, by the end of the next century, the G.D.P. increased by fifty times, even a hundredfold.

Is such a scenario ecologically sustainable? Supporters of “green growth”, which now includes many European governments, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and all other candidates for the Democratic presidency of the United States, insist. They say that, with the right policy measures and continuous technological progress, we can enjoy perpetual growth and prosperity while reducing carbon emissions and our consumption of natural resources. A 2018 report from the World Economic and Climate Commission, an international group of economists, government officials and business leaders, said: “We are at the dawn of a new economic era: one where growth is driven by the interaction between technological innovation, sustainable investment in infrastructure and increased resource productivity. We can have strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. “

This judgment reflects a belief in what is sometimes called “absolute decoupling” – a perspective in which G.D.P. may increase as carbon emissions decrease. Environmental economists Alex Bowen and Cameron Hepburn hypothesized that, by 2050, absolute decoupling might seem “to have been a relatively easy challenge”, as renewable energy becomes significantly cheaper than fossil fuel. They approve scientific research on green technologies and the heavy taxes on fossil fuels, but oppose the idea of ​​stopping economic growth. From an environmental standpoint, they write, “it would be counterproductive; recessions have slowed and in some cases have thwarted efforts to adopt cleaner production methods. “

For a while, official carbon emissions figures seemed to support this argument. Between 2000 and 2013, the G.D.P. rose twenty-seven percent while emissions fell nine percent, Kate Raworth, an English economist and author, noted in her book, “Donut Economics: Seven Ways to Think Like a 21st Century Economist” , published in 2017 In the United States, the trend was similar: rising GDP, decreasing emissions. Globally, carbon emissions remained stable between 2014 and 2016, according to figures from the International Energy Agency. Unfortunately, this trend did not last. Global carbon emissions have increased slightly in each of the past three years, according to a recent Global Carbon Project report.

The pause in rising emissions may well have been the temporary product of a depressed economy – the Great Recession and its aftermath – and the shift from coal to natural gas, which cannot be repeated. According to a recent report from the United Nations and a number of climate research institutes, “governments plan to produce about 50% more fossil fuels by 2030 than would be compatible with a trajectory of 2 ° C and 120% more than would be consistent with a 1.5 ° C path. ”(These are the objectives set in the Paris Agreement of 2016.) In a recent review of the literature on green growth , Giorgos Kallis and Jason Hickel, anthropologist at Goldsmiths, University of London, concluded that “green growth is probably the wrong goal and policy makers must turn to alternative strategies. “

Can these “alternative strategies” be implemented without major breaks? For decades, economists have warned that they cannot. “If growth were to be abandoned as a policy goal, democracy should also be abandoned,” wrote Wilfred Beckerman, an economist from Oxford, in “In Defense of Economic Growth”, published in 1974. “The costs of the unintentional – growth, in terms of the political and social transformation that would be necessary in society, is astronomical. Beckerman was responding to the publication of “The Limits to Growth”, a report widely read by an international team of environmental scientists and other experts who warned that unlimited GDP growth would cause disaster because natural resources such as fossil fuels and industrial metals were running out. Beckerman said that the authors of “The Limits to Growth” greatly underestimated the ability of technology and the market system to produce a cleaner, less resource-hungry type of economic growth – the same argument as proponents of green growth is advancing today.

Whether or not you share this optimism about technology, it is clear that any comprehensive strategy of degrowth will have to face distribution conflicts in the developed world and poverty in the developing world. As long as G.D.P. is constantly increasing, all groups in society can, in theory, see their standard of living rise at the same time. Beckerman argued that this was the key to avoiding such a conflict. But if growth were to be abandoned, helping the poor would pit winners against losers. The fact that, in many Western countries over the past two decades, the slowdown in growth has been accompanied by increasing political polarization suggests that Beckerman may have started something.

Some proponents of degrowth say that distribution conflicts could be resolved through work sharing and income transfers. Ten years ago, Peter A. Victor, professor emeritus of environmental economics at York University in Toronto, built a computer model, updated since, to see what would happen to the Canadian economy according to various scenarios. In a decline scenario, G.D.P. per person has been gradually reduced by about fifty percent over thirty years, but compensation policies – such as work sharing, redistributive income transfers and adult education programs – have also been introduced. Reporting his results in a 2011 article, Victor wrote: “There are very significant reductions in unemployment, the human poverty index and the debt-to-GDP ratio. Greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by almost 80%. This reduction results from the fall in GDP and a very significant carbon tax. “

More recently, Kallis and other shrinking companies have called for the introduction of a universal basic income, which would guarantee people a certain level of subsistence. Last year, when progressive Democrats unveiled their plan for a green New Deal, aimed at creating a zero emission economy by 2050, it included a federal job guarantee; some donors also advocate a universal basic income. However, proponents of the Green New Deal seem to be in favor of green growth rather than degrowth. Some proponents of the plan have even argued that it would end up paying for economic growth.

There is another challenge for growth skeptics: how can they reduce global poverty? China and India have removed millions of people from extreme hardship by integrating their countries into the world capitalist economy, by providing goods and services at low prices to more advanced countries. The process involved massive migration from the countryside to the cities, the proliferation of clandestine workshops and environmental degradation. But the end result has been an increase in income and, in some places, the emergence of a new middle class reluctant to forfeit its earnings. If the large industrialized economies were to reduce their consumption and reorganize on more common bases, who would buy all the components, gadgets and clothes produced by developing countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam? What would happen to the economies of African countries such as Ethiopia, Ghana and Rwanda, which experienced rapid G.D.P. growth in recent years, when they too have started to integrate into the global economy? Descenders have not yet provided a convincing answer to these questions.

