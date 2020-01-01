advertisement

OTTAWA – Accidents happen.

This is something Bob Rae advises all federal political parties to keep in mind as they enter a new era of minority government.

The former interim Liberal leader knows a thing or two about minority governments. As the new Democrat MP, he moved the motion that toppled Joe Clark’s so-called 1979 conservative government.

As leader of the NDP in Ontario, he struck the 1985 deal that ended the 42-year rule of Progressive Conservatives in that province and installed David Peterson’s Liberal Minority government.

And, back in the federal arena as a Liberal MP during Stephen Harper’s second conservative minority government from 2008 to 2011, he was involved in the Liberals’ unsuccessful attempt to form a coalition government with the NDP.

So Rae speaks from experience when she expresses skepticism about the conventional wisdom that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won a strong, steady minority in the Oct. 21 election – 13 seats shunned by a majority – and should have little trouble surviving, with help of one or more opposition parties, for at least two years.

“The only thing that can and has gone wrong (in past minority governments) is what I would call the unintended consequences of rhetoric or people assuming what other people know or assume …” Well , if we do that, they will inevitably do it, “” he says in an interview.

“And you kind of say that nothing is inevitable and you have to be aware that things can go wrong.”

With the Conservatives ready to start a race for power following Andrew Scheer’s sudden resignation, Rae is confident that the Liberal minority has no risk of falling short in the short term, at least not until the official Opposition elects a new leader .

But even a Leaderless Opposition is no guarantee of survival – as Clark discovered when the Liberals joined the NDP to defeat his government’s daughters budget, despite the fact that Pierre Trudeau, the late father of the current prime minister, had stepped down as leader of Grit. The Conservatives miscalculated the number of opposition MPs to come forward, lost the confidence vote and plunged the country into an election they thought they could win because the Liberals were disadvantaged.

As it turned out, Pierre Trudeau was persuaded to resign and led the Liberals to victory in the early 1980s.

The lessons from that episode are “learn arithmetic” and take nothing for granted, Rae says.

During the few days that Parliament has been sitting since the election, the conventional wisdom about the stability of Justin Trudeau’s minority seemed justified.

Quebecois bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet interrupted the usual stand-off and suspension to immediately declare that his 31 deputies would support the throne’s speech. He was clear that he has little interest in pushing for another choice anytime soon.

This freed the NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh, whose money-backed party could withstand early elections, to take a harder line. He stated that his 23 MPs would not support initiatives “blindly” that did not meet New Democratic standards.

However, both the NDP and the Bloc eventually backed the supplemental ratings, the cash-flow process for government programs and operations – the Liberals’ first test of confidence in the House of Commons.

But Rae warns that it should not be assumed Block will always be so compatible. And he warns that Singh must be cautious in setting the conditions for NDP support not to turn itself into a rhetorical corner.

“If Block thinks they can win a whole bunch more places in Quebec, that’s all they care about … they might decide to change their mind,” he says.

“And sometimes when they do happen they can happen as fast as other parties may not have time to react or their rhetoric has put them in a position that they cannot go back without losing face.”

For Trudeau, Rae says the key will be to open reliable channels of communication with opposition parties to predict what they can do and prevent surprises.

It will be equally critical, he says, to provide open lines with Liberal ministers and backers, to create an “early warning system” that will warn the government of any internal problems before they explode in public, such as is the SNC-Lavalin debate.

Anything that destroys public support for the Liberals, he noted, will encourage opposition parties to destroy them.

This goes double if the country slides into a recession, compromising Liberal policy to raise deficits backed by a growing economy, and leaving the government with less room to honor its electoral commitments, much less expensive supplements. of the opposition that may demand a return for budget support.

But even assuming the government manages to navigate through confidence votes and avoid self-inflicted wounds and unpredictable crises, House of Commons committees will offer opposition parties another place in which to create mayhem for the government .

It is on committees, with opposition members outstripping the Liberals, where they can set the agenda, force changes to government bills, and are generally left loose without fear of triggering an election.

Trudeau got such a taste in the early days of the new Parliament, when all opposition MPs backed a conservative motion to create a special committee to examine Canada’s full relationship with China. The committee should be empowered to constantly “order” Trudeau, ministers and ambassador to China to testify.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole has already signaled his party’s intention to use the committee to bolster his claims that Trudeau is an embarrassment on the world stage.

The trick for Trudeau in the coming months, Rae says, will be to focus on the “big picture” of what he wants to achieve, remain calm in the face of provocation, and allow opposition parties to “collide in the negative.” and scandal-mongering. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

