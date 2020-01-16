advertisement

Everything was so predictable. After Jose Mourinho was appointed Spurs manager, our hopes that Troy Parrott would have an impact on the club were seriously compromised.

There was a brief glimmer of hope. The Portuguese manager cut a much more relaxed figure in his first press conferences after his arrival. There seemed to be a real possibility that his hardline methods might have waned from management during his 12-month absence.

He preached youth policy. All players, regardless of their age, would have the opportunity to impress. He even made his Premier League debut for Troy Parrott. Sure, it was only a few minutes in a 5-0 win over Burnley, but at least he was in the squad for this game. Other options would certainly emerge.

It all seems like a long time ago.

Mourinho’s agenda has become clear in the past few weeks. Despite a serious injury to Harry Kane, Troy Parrott is not around the team. He can’t even break the bank.

The FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough was the perfect example. The Dubliner was not involved at all, although it was a home game against a medium-sized team from the championship. As a result, his prospects for the rest of the season and the couple beyond look grim.

Mourinho’s recent comments have brought little encouragement. Harry Kane is about to end. The former Chelsea coach doesn’t even see Parrott as part of the first team at the moment.

Last week he said he had no strikers to choose from:

We have no other – there is no striker in the squad.

We only have one, he is not fit; We have no other. You know you can’t play the way we normally do when Harry Kane isn’t on the team.

None of this should come as a surprise, especially now that we’re in the middle of a transfer window. Mourinho has played this special game many times. It took six weeks to get back in shape.

Far from the promised youth policy, he is already trying to force Daniel Levy’s hand on the transfer market. He wants another striker who fits his idea of ​​what a “number nine” should be.

That’s an important difference. There are a number of strikers in the Spurs squad at the moment, not just Parrott. Heung-Min Son is probably most effective when operating through the middle, just like Lucas Moura.

However, none of these trios have the qualities that Mourinho longs for with his strikers. They are not burly players who can hold the ball up, win attacks or bully defenders. Harry Kane can certainly fill this role with all the other qualities he has.

So when Mourinho says he doesn’t have a striker, he means he doesn’t have one that fits his particular idea of ​​what that player should be. The game’s top managers can adapt to the players available to them. In many ways it has been left here. Pochettino did it at Spurs for many years, although he was admittedly frustrated at the end of his term. His replacement will not be so calm.

Parrott has become a peasant in a political game. His current manager is certainly not inferior to such a tactic, since he has already used it several times at other clubs. This is a cat-and-mouse game between Mourinho and its chairman. Given his age, the Irishman is unlikely to be in this position for the last time.

It is an unhealthy place to be, especially for a player who is in the development phase. We all know Parrott’s talent. At the age of 17, he had outgrown U23 football.

Nevertheless, the first team opportunities at Spurs will not be available. In addition, a loan move is also excluded. He is now in a situation where he doesn’t really play football at any level.

Fortunately, it has leverage. Parrott’s contract expires in the summer of 2021 and Spurs is desperate to sign a new contract. No action is taken until after his 18th birthday. He can then sign a contract that is longer than the three years allowed for players who are not yet legal adults under the FA rules.

But should he put the pen on paper right after February 4th? He should probably think about it for a long time.

It may not be the big payday that could emerge in the future, but there is an argument that this is one of the most important contract negotiations in his career. He has to play consistently.

We also have to give context to that. He is only 17 years old and does not have to play immediately. The Irish fans’ reaction was almost hysterical when he was absent from this certainly exaggerated FA Cup duel against Middlesbrough. He has time for himself.

The problem, however, is that at the end of the tunnel there may be no light as long as the current manager is in charge. We could be very realistic in the same situation two or three years later.

Mourinho doesn’t care. When he was appointed manager of Manchester United, he read out a list of young players that he debuted with various clubs, the vast majority of which never got a real chance after that time. Parrott is now another notch on this particular belt.

To be honest, we feel stupid when we think he has a chance to break the mold. As amazing as his talent was, Mourinho was unlikely to see it that way. His management story should have been enough to tell us that.

There is no easy solution here. Parrott should take out insurance before signing a new season contract, but who can guarantee that such promises will be kept? Should this develop into a contractual gap, he could lose a full year of his career before being allowed to leave in 2021.

We don’t know the answer, but it is clear that he could be in a phase of his career at this early stage. Mourinho may not appreciate that, but the player should do it himself.

Whichever choice he makes, this is sure to be a troubled time for Irish fans.

