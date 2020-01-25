advertisement

It started with Martin Walsh calling RTÉ’s Liveline last Wednesday afternoon – a day after Leo Varadkar had scheduled the election on January 14 – to complain about his deferred pension.

His call to Joe Duffy sparked a broader debate about retirement age and the step-by-step plan to raise it and, unexpectedly, made it a key issue in these general elections.

Parties that are looking for solutions with little or no certainty about the cost of appeasing a powerful political and outspoken bourgeoisie in search of an “auction policy” have stayed behind: 60 voters.

“This is gray power that is coming out now and the thing is that older people vote,” said Paul Kenny, a former Ombudsman for pensions.

Walsh’s story is typical of those affected. His complaint was that he had to sign the unemployment benefit for the job seeker to save him until next year, despite 49 years of work, he retires at 67 years old. This emergency solution would cost him 45 euros a week or 2350 euros a year.

Politicians reported similar rage at the door of people who had to retire at 65, but could not apply for a state pension until 66, after the 2014 minimum age was increased by one year.

In order to be entitled to the allowance or need-tested payments, people have to prove that they are fit for work, available for work and really looking for work. People who retire from work don’t expect to have to.

The proposed increase to 67 by early next year had gone too far for many retirees – the minimum age should be raised to 68 by 2028.

While the government has taken measures to protect public sector workers, private sector workers, where companies continue to force people to retire at age 65 under contract, are at risk.

“It was like hitting a match in a gas tank. It just went viral, ”said Kenny.

The anger is comparable to the reaction in 2008 when Fianna Fáil’s finance minister, Brian Lenihan, withdrew the automatic use of a health card for people aged 70 and over in the middle of the crisis.

Siptu’s deputy general secretary, Ethel Buckley, said on Thursday when the union was founded that a coalition of groups hoping to stop the state’s retirement age will rise to 67 next year.

Party promises

The political reaction to the demand for a solution made the old elections a truism. They said that the candidates camp in poetry but rule in prose.

The campaign promises to solve the problem, unlike previous warnings in government reports about unsustainable government pension obligations, were as dense and fast as rhymes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last weekend that it was irresponsible not to increase retirement age in line with longer life expectancy, but recognized the anomalies it caused.

To solve the problem, Fine Gael proposed on Friday in its election program a new “state transition pension” of EUR 248 per week, which costs EUR 150 million and applies to those who retire at the age of 66.

The party also plans to introduce a “state old-age pension” for people who had to retire at the age of 65. This pension maintains the same payments, but removes all the criteria and restrictions contained in the jobseeker’s allowance.

Fianna Fáil has promised in her manifesto to pay a transition pension for 65- and 66-year-olds and postpone the gradual increase to 67 years next year until a new commission reviews the problem.

Party leader Micheál Martin also wants to ban contracts that force people to retire at 65.

Sinn Féin and People Before Profit have agreed to raise the retirement age to 65. The cost is around 450 million euros a year, while Labor does not want to raise the retirement age to 67.

The cost of ending the retirement age at 67 is estimated at more than 200 million euros per year. Pension experts are covering the annual cost of 470 million euros that Fianna Fáil’s spokeswoman for social protection, Willie O’Dea, cited earlier this week as a government official.

Reducing age to 65 would cost EUR 150 million a year. However, these would be gross costs, as unemployment benefit for job seekers would be EUR 119 million, so the net annual cost would be EUR 31 million.

Since the social security fund – the state coffers into which the PRSI is paid and from which the state pensions are paid – has a surplus of EUR 1.4 billion, these costs look manageable at first glance (or at least superficially).

Aging population

However, in the slowly changing world of long-term pension planning, the cost of paying state pension rights to retired or soon-to-be retired workers is not expensive. It is the heavy financial burden of an aging population and the cost of paying pensions to retirees who will live longer in the coming decades, well beyond retirement age. The fund may run out of cash.

According to the government’s latest 2018-2023 pension reform roadmap, published in July, the number of retirees will more than double and the working-age to retirees ratio will drop to two to one.

The population of pensioners is expected to increase from 586,000 in 2015 to 1.4 million in 2055. “This is associated with considerable financial challenges. The social security fund expects a potential deficit of up to EUR 400 billion in the next 50 years.” Report said.

An actuarial review of the social security fund by the KPMG auditors at the end of 2015 (published in September 2017) showed that the present value of future shortfalls was EUR 335 billion.

The auditors forecast a loss of EUR 200 million this year, which will increase to EUR 3.3 billion by 2030 and to EUR 22.2 billion by 2071. Without spending cuts or PRSI increases, government subsidies for the fund would have to increase to EUR 1.7 billion by 2025 by EUR 5.6 billion by 2035 and EUR 11.4 billion by 2045.

According to a report by John Pender from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland in 2017, the estimated cost of state pensions to 155,000 workers who then received a pension and another 300,000 benefits accrued to a report for the Treasury Department of EUR 114.5 billion ,

This corresponds to an increase of 17 percent or 16.5 billion euros in just three years.

“The ratio of workers to retirees will decrease, with fewer and fewer people paying taxes and social security to support a growing population of retirees – that’s the reality,” said Kenny.

Older people

Actuary and pension expert Tony Gilhawley urged politicians to promote solutions “as a populist election proposal” to “think of the children and grandchildren who have to pay for it”.

“Raising the state pension and lowering the age are basically checks that we expect our children and children to honor in the future, but this will become more difficult as more and more older people are supported.”

As a solution, he supports a need-tested bridging pension from 65 to the statutory retirement age “for the really needy”.

One aspect that Gilhawley believes has been overlooked in the plethora of promises is that the conditions for civil servants who joined after January 1, 2013 would need to be changed when the statutory retirement age is reset to 65 or would have dropped to 66 years. bring a “double” price.

Regarding the longer-term pension problem, Siptu researcher Michael Taft, an economist, dismissed the “myth” of the so-called “pension time bomb” when Union introduced Stop 67 to stop rising retirement ages. He said the intent was to “close the debate” and make people afraid.

He believes that Ireland’s youngest population in Europe and one of the state’s highest retirement ages are putting the country in a good position, although he conceded that the state would need to increase funds to pay future pensions.

He said that the government pension fund deficit estimate for 2015 needs to be revised because it was based on the numbers of the recession when “nobody saw the strength of the recovery.” Siptu wants a stakeholder forum to review ideas and evidence to discuss new suggestions to solve the problem.

Jerry Moriarty, chairman of the Irish Association of Pension Funds, welcomed the idea of ​​expert groups working on the issue to find options where some people like to work longer.

Work longer

He said it was a “myth” to think that the only way to deal with the pension challenge was to raise the retirement date to keep everyone working longer.

However, Kenny warned that redirecting pension payments a year earlier than planned would inevitably require discretionary spending from other areas, such as healthcare.

In the longer term, he believes that future emigration to countries with more lucrative employment prospects will attract many younger workers who, as the state’s income driver, could cause a grayed-out population.

“There is a time bomb. Some people may reject it, but the reality is that many of the young people going through the education system here and putting it into operation will not work here. “

He said the campaign promises “distort the debate because people take those promises at face value. Keeping these promises can be very difficult. “

