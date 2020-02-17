advertisement

In 2015, shortly after finding this video, I flew to Minnesota to learn all I could about Kamau Kambui. The first person I met was Crutchfield, who took over the Kambui RHUs after his death in 1998. We met in an elegant cafe in downtown St. Paul, but he quickly whipped me with a statement: “This is bad coffee. We have to go to black coffee. “Ten minutes later, we sat at the Golden Thyme, in the historically black Rondo district of St. Paul. There, Crutchfield seemed to know everyone, and everyone seemed to have known Kamau Kambui.

They described a broken bachelor, disciplined in an ascetic way, who spent most of his time supervising young people. Born Oliver Taylor in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1948, Kamau Sababu Kambui moved to North Minneapolis in the early 1990s, saying little about his previous efforts but making friends quickly. “He was fine,” said Jackie, a friend from Crutchfield. Valérie, a dying girlfriend, added: “Kamau belonged to the community.”

A tiny vegetarian with an unlikely passion for guns, he has rarely been found in the tiny apartment where he used to store books in the oven. Instead, he fished on ice, climbed rock, quarterback, roller skate and honed his marksmanship. Yamro Fields, the second born of his seven children, compares him to Annie Oakley.

advertisement

Kambui has lectured on wild foods and folk medicine; organized storytelling festivals and kayak expeditions; intervenes, often at the mothers’ request, in the lives of capricious boys; and took the city kids to the desert as an instructor for Outward Bound. “He had a real desire to raise black boys and girls,” said Crutchfield. “You could drop it off with two hundred kids and tape and dental floss, and they would have a good time.”

The defining adventure of his own youth was a radical experience of black self-determination. As an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan, Kambui pledged allegiance to a secessionist movement inspired by Malcolm X called the Republic of New Afrika. The R.N.A. declared independence from the United States in March 1968, claiming Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. Its founders argued that these states were a New African territory, won by work and long fought by leaders like “our generals Gabriel Prosser, Denmark Vessey, Nat Turner and Harriet Tubman”. Their slogan was “Free the earth!”

In 1971, Kambui left university and moved to Jackson, Mississippi. He asked farmers across the Delta for the R.N.A., seeking support for a secessionist plebiscite. In a memoir, the future president of the nation described “Kamau pleasant and conscientious” as the leader of the organization. He also notes the young man’s remarkable collection of firearms, which quickly caught the attention of federal authorities. In the midst of violent repression by the R.N.A., Kambui was arrested for having bought a firearm under his not yet legally adopted name. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Watch “The Backstory”:

Writer Julian Lucas asked if controversial underground railroad simulations confront the country’s darkest story or trivialize its most serious trauma.

Kambui has remained an Afrocentrist throughout life, always reading and sometimes sensitive to bizarre theories about the ancient Egyptians. (A friend said he believed Pharaoh Tutankhamun died in a glider accident.) Today, some would likely call him a “hotep,” a rebuke for black men who are esoterically inclined and obsessed with masculinity. But the character he most revered was Harriet Tubman. He kept a pot of earth from his grave.

Kambui has often claimed that a recurring dream about Tubman inspired the reconstruction of the Underground Railroad and that he organized the first simulation after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968. The first U.G.R.R. I can however confirm that it took place in 1987 and that it was able to draw as much inspiration from “Go Down, Moses” – an episode from 1963 from the historical anthology series “The Great Adventure”, with Ruby Dee in the role of Tubman – that of any dream. After simulations, Kambui sometimes screened the episode, which is almost a plan of the reconstructions of the Kambui Initiative. The characters whisper “friend of a friend”, hide in the crawl space of a Quaker, pass a baby through a bog and flee from hunters in a crossing of the river.

The first U.G.R.R. were rudimentary. Sometimes Kambui performed the simulation as an individual exhibit; in other cases, slave hunters followed with firecrackers and water pistols. At first, Kambui offered simulations as part of leadership programs for black youth, but around 1990, he accepted a job in Wilder Forest, then in a non-profit camp and a retirement center. Wilder came with staff, land, activist leanings and thousands of annual visitors; during the busy season, Kambui performed two or more re-enactments per week.

He began incorporating horses, dogs, large driver casts and, in one case, a rented steamboat, which he turned into a slave ship by blackening the windows and lining the lower deck with straw. It was the second part of a three-day simulation for sixty black teenagers, which started in an ersatz African village, continued with real agricultural work and a nightly escape, and ended with something spirit: Kambui took the participants to breakfast in a local restaurant, where, by prior arrangement, white staff members refused them the service.

“It was pure gold,” said Karen McKinney, who played a slave trader on the boat. Now a scholar of Bible studies and a longtime advocate of experiential learning, McKinney believes that with the right instructor, “risky” simulations can be invaluable in terms of teaching.

“Kamau was an action figure,” Melvin Carter III told me. Once among McKinney’s captives, and now the first African-American mayor of St. Paul, he remembers the experience as a crucial life lesson. When Carter and three friends organized a “rebellion”, refusing to participate in a slave auction, Kambui took one of them and threw him into the Sainte-Croix river. Carter wrote what he said next: “Fellas, I appreciate your determination. But look around. The women, children and the elderly you all love will need men like you to be strong enough to have everything they need when they need protection. Don’t get out of the game for nothing. “

In Paul Beatty’s satirical novel “The Sellout”, the protagonist’s father is a practitioner of “Liberation Psychology”, which cultivates his son’s racial awareness through a variety of cruel and Pavlovian experiences. (The punch line is that his son grew up to own a slave and restore segregation in modern California, as a means of fostering black solidarity.) With similar zeal, Kambui clung to the contemporary notion that the black teens were facing a character crisis. In the midst of the racist panic of law and order in the nineties, when Minneapolis was briefly known as “Murderapolis”, he volunteered with a group of black men from Twin Cities called Save Our Sons (SOS), which mentored local boys who believed they were criminally inclined. The founder was Melvin Carter, Jr., a St. Paul police sergeant and the father of the current mayor. The U.G.R.R. were “one of the keys to finding our kids,” Carter told me when we spoke to Golden Thyme. “You get these tough kids from downtown in the woods and they cry like babies.”

.

advertisement